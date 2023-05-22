Home   News   Article

Stamford Chamber Orchestra to hold 40th anniversary concert at Stamford Arts Centre

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 22 May 2023

An orchestra that played its first concerts 40 years ago is holding a musical celebration this summer.

Stamford Chamber Orchestra’s 40th anniversary concert will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 1 at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

Featuring Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Haydn’s Symphony 104, the 90-minute concert will be played by members of the orchestra with Classic FM's ‘Rising Star’ violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux.​ Conducting is Mark Austin.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street
Tickets are £13.50 (£11.50/£6.00) from Stamford Arts Centre box office on 01780 763203 or online at stamfordartscentre.com

