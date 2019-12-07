Celebrate the wonder of opera with the London Festival Opera at Stamford Corn Exchange on Sunday, December 8.

A Christmas Night At The Opera is a musical feast of some of the greatest opera ever composed. Superb singing, elegant period costumes and an attractive set combine to make this a performance not to be missed. The performance starts at 5pm and tickets cost £22.

Also at the Corn Exchange this weekend is Santa’s Elves And The Shoemaker by Sam Shaw Productions, from 11am on Saturday and That 80s Christmas Rock Show on Saturday from 8pm.

London Festival Opera

Suitable for children aged two years and above, the show features original songs and energetic choreography, audience participation and gifts for all of the children.

That 80s Christmas Rock Show includes music from that era, recreated by an awesome six-piece band. The show is suitable for all ages.

Visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk for tickets and details.