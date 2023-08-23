A mysterious vehicle has been spotted hosting live pizza making.

Today (Wednesday, August 23) an extra long motorbike was spotted outside a restaurant.

The bike carried a custom-made pizza oven made by the YouTuber and inventor Colin Furze, who lives in Stamford.

Colin Furze and Marius Note on the motorbike invention

The motorbike’s mission was to make a return trip from Pizza Da Mario in Sheep Market, Stamford, to Welland Tyres in Gas Street - a six-minute drive.

Marius Note, co-owner of Pizza Da Mario, was challenged to prepare and cook a pizza while travelling on the back of the motorbike.

The oven reaches up to 500C and Colin had designed the bike to carry pots containing pizza toppings, dough and a space for Marius to cook. A sign under the oven says ‘Motor-baked to perfection on collection’.

Sofia Note on a stationary moped outside Pizza Da Mario

“I am most afraid of dropping the dough on the floor,” said Marius, who was cautious of the bike going as slowly as possible and away from any slopes.

Marius’ daughter, Sofia, was nervous to see her dad on the back of the motorbike.

“I’m scared he’s going to burn himself,” she said, although she was enjoying being a part of something so exciting.

“We might go to Colin’s house after this,” she added. “I want to see all of the cool inventions and see the tunnel he’s dug.”

Marius' pizza-making station

Colin spent four weeks building the bike. He said: “I’ve had this idea for quite a few years now. With Pizza Da Mario not long open, I thought I’d make it a local event.”

Colin welded the pizza oven and built the stretched motorbike himself.

“The trickiest part was the chain because a normal bike’s is 70cm but this one’s is 2.5m,” he said.

A plumber before becoming popular on YouTube in 2006, Colin now has 12.5 million subscribers watching his ‘crazy inventions’ videos.

By watching the official YouTube video people will find out if the pizza-making was a success.

Article by Madeleine Brooks