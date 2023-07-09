South America conjures up images of dense jungle, pristine beaches, populous cities and ancient ruins, writes Wittering based Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

It’s a place on many a traveller’s wish-list, and with good reason. Some of the most desirable, unspoilt places on our planet are here on this continent; from the wildlife of the Galapagos to the exotic flora and fauna of Costa Rica; not forgetting the ancient Mayan ruins at Machu Picchu. Brazil is still as popular as ever, and in fact arrivals here are up 13 per cent since covid. Maybe that’s a sign that travellers are deciding to get out there and explore our world, and Brazil is one of those places which is high on the agenda? Here are some of the destinations and events in South America to consider for your next trip.

Rio Carnival. Its not just a party, its one of the world’s most iconic events. Millions of visitors come to Rio de Janeiro each year to enjoy the colours, sounds and rhythms of this spectacle. It’s a seductive, intriguing city where sumptuous apartments lie a short distance from slums and favelas. While you’re here, learn to samba like the locals (lessons can be arranged as part of your holiday) and afterwards, relax at the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit Christ the Redeemer; a 30m statue, which is now one of the Wonders of the World.

Rio. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Deepest Peru. Beyond the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, this country is rich in culture and natural wonders. It is a country which loves to welcome visitors and is great for all travellers, whether you are looking for a back to basics trek or a luxurious trip. Peru stretches 1500km along the pacific coastline and features deserts, mountains and fertile valleys. Learn about tribal cultures in the Sacred Valley and explore pre-Columbian ruins. Don’t miss Lake Titicaca; it’s the highest navigable lake in the world and home to man made floating reed islands, home to the Uros Indians.

The Galapagos islands need no introduction and are a must for any serious explorer. Just a couple of hours from Ecuador, it teems with wildlife both on land and in the water. See it all in style on a luxury yacht, or if you prefer a more authentic experience, there are a number of expedition ships which pride themselves on offering sustainable, ethical explorations of this pristine environment.

A blue footed boobie in the Galapagos Islands. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Undiscovered Bolivia. I must briefly mention this relatively lesser-visited destination as it has much to offer, from snow-capped mountains and salt flats to bubbling geysers and sparkling lagoons. I’d recommend you join an organised tour to get the most out of this fascinating country. Go now, before everyone else does!

Emma Savage

Finally, if budget permits, why not charter a jet and fly in and out of Chile, Argentina and Brazil. From £30,610 per person, you can really experience this continent in style and comfort.

Happy travels!