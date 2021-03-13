A schoolgirl has developed a talent for photography during lockdown.

Eden Dyson started out photographing her Barbie dolls using a camera on a mobile phone.

But on lockdown walks with her parents Tina and Karl and brother Kian, 13, she started taking an interest in some of Stamford’s landmarks.

For her ninth birthday in October, her parents gave her a digital camera, which now accompanies her whenever she goes out.

And having seen photos taken by readers in the Mercury, Eden was determined to make sure hers were featured, emailing them directly to the editor herself!

“We have been going for lots of walks and I like to see the different buildings,” Eden said. “I think they are quite interesting and eye-catching.”

Proud mum Tina said that “the old against the new” particularly catches Eden’s eye.

Tina is especially proud of the photo taken by Eden of stained glass windows, captured in Wothorpe.

Eden says she hasa creative streak which she is keen to develop.

“I’ve always loved drawing and I’m quite artistic so this is taking it one step further,” she said.

Now she has returned to Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Eden will have less time for her hobby but plans to continue photographing.