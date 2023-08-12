A council has welcomed its new town clerk.

Mayor Sally-Anne Wadsworth and members of Oakham Town Council welcomed Chris Evans as the new town clerk at a meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Evans said he would do everything he could to ensure the smooth running of the council in future, and that his door was always open to any councillors who wanted to speak with him and get advice on council issues.

Oakham Town Council mayor Sally-Anne Wadsworth sitting with new town clerk Chris Evans

In March 2023, Oakham Town Council confirmed that following an external appraisal of its finances, the officer responsible for managing its books had left the authority, a report having found that there were council petty cash funds missing.

A subsequent review stated that there were ‘weaknesses in Oakham Town Council’s financial practice’, and that the previous clerk and the council had parted ways as a result.

Councillors warmly welcomed Mr Evans as their new town clerk and agreed that they were all looking forward to working with him.