A Rutland couple is celebrating being the first to get engaged in Westminster Hall - despite not being political.

After being accepted on a tour around parliament, Great Casterton farmer Tom Lamb decided it would be the perfect time to pop the question to girlfriend of two years, Emily Craig-Tyler.

The couple made their way to London on March 16 with the ring hidden with the coins in Tom's wallet.

He said: "I knew I wanted to do it, I just didn't know where.

"I thought that the right opportunity would come along so I took the ring with me so if it felt right I could do it."

Everything was going to plan with the other members of the group tour pulling out last minute, Emily remaining unsuspecting and the ring not raising any alarms at security.

The pair were shown around the historic buildings, watched part of the budget debate and saw some sleeping Lords which made for an interesting experience.

Tom, 32, said: "I was waiting for a good moment. They kept showing us around and I didn't know where I was going to do it - it was very last minute."

Having kept the secret from everyone, including the tour guide until the last minute, Tom knelt down on the steps of Westminster Hall while Emily was under the impression they were just pausing for a photo.

"I had no idea," said Emily, with Tom adding: "That's why I wanted to do it, I wanted her to be surprised."

While the couple have been together for two years they have known each other for a lot longer. They initially met at Casterton College and remained friends.

"We had a very good friendship over a long time. We enjoy each other's company and always have a nice time," said Emily.

Five months ago they had a baby boy Archie who the couple say 'makes the family complete'.

Despite Tom not voting at the last general election, visiting Parliament has always been something the pair wanted to do so contacted their MP to ask for an invite.

"It was very interesting to see it in real life, not just on the television," said Emily, 32.

"There is much more of a sense of hard work that people put in. You see them running around and how much goes into getting something passed."

After the tour Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland invited the happy couple to the MPs dining area for afternoon tea and champagne.

Mrs Kearns said: “A huge congratulations to Emily and Thomas on their engagement, and on what must be the first ever proposal in Westminster Hall.

“I felt very fortunate to be part of such a special milestone, and it was a joy to take them for afternoon tea and a drink to celebrate.”

Emily, who wasn't living in Rutland at the last general election, says she would vote for Mrs Kearns as 'she has done a brilliant job'.

The couple are planning to have a 'low-key wedding' when Archie can walk.