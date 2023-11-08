A donation of nearly £2,500 has been made to the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

Former mayor of Stamford David Taylor chose the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Forces Association to benefit from fundraising during his time in office.

Mr Taylor stepped down as mayor in January 2023 having raised nearly £5,000 to be shared equally between the two charities that support former members of the British Armed Forces.

From left, Steve Bonde, Shaun Arthur, deputy mayor Marion Pitt, chairman of Stamford RBL Brian Marsden, Max Sawyer, mayor Andy Croft, Darren Rawnsley and secretary of Stamford RBL Linda Baron

He was not present for the donation being handed over at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill on Wednesday last week (November 1) but current mayor Andy Croft made the presentation on his behalf to Brian Marsden, chairman of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

Brian, a former member of the Royal Artillery, said the donation was important to support local former servicemen and women, of which there are a great many in the Stamford area.

He added that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time in the British Army, although he had not been fond of marching. Having served at home and abroad, he retired from the military and took on a different form of marching – he became a postman.

Events on Armistice Day (Saturday, November 11)

• Service at Oakham Castle – 10.45am

• Service at Bourne war memorial with two-minute silence at 11am

• Poppy Appeal concert – 7.15pm at All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Tickets £5 on the door

Parades and services on Remembrance Sunday (November 12)

• Stamford war memorial, Broad Street, from 10.30am

• Uppingham war memorial at 10am

• Bourne war memorial at 10.40am followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church

• Market Deeping parade at 10am from Poundstretcher car park followed by a service at St Guthlac’s Church at 10.30am

• West Deeping Church service at 10am

• Oakham service and parade at 2pm at All Saints’ Church

• Deeping St James service at 3pm at Priory Church

The Rutland Festival of Remembrance will take place at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham on Friday, November 10. The evening of music and reflection begins with drinks and canapes at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £25 from 01572 755368.