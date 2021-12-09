A charity Christmas card shop has received a paw-sitive response from both owners and their pooches.

The Cards For Good Causes shop in St John’s Church, Stamford opened in October and has seen many people pass through its doors to browse the vast selection of cards.

Volunteer Keith Busfield has been enjoying the role of looking after people's pets while they take a look at the cards and gifts on sale.

Dogs at the Cards for Good Causes shop in Stamford

While pet-sitting pooches, Keith has been sure to snap pictures to share on the Cards For Good Causes Facebook page, with several cute photos now posted, which is going down a treat with his followers.

Cards for Good Causes is in its final few weeks and the volunteers are doing all that they can to raise vital funds for charity before the festive trading season ends.

The community raise huge amounts for charity every year and have already beaten last year’s figure of £40,000 and are aiming to raise £100,000 for charity this year.

Kate Riley, shop manager for Cards for Good Causes, said: “We have loved being here this year and seeing the Stamford community enjoy the Christmas pop-up shop.

"It really is so lovely and festive and has that Christmas market feel to it.

"We have so many beautiful, small gifts and stocking fillers, with most under £10.

"Every purchase helps to raise much-needed funds for charity and we have had incredible support from the local community so far. Do come and find us in St John’s Church.”

For further information visit www.cardsforcharity.org.uk.

