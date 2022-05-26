A photographic walk has given a brief history on why a town has kept its Georgian buildings.

Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society captured the history of Stamford on a photo walk.

The event started with a brief history on the Georgian buildings.

Jed Jaggard, a reenactor from Up an’ at em! History, was dressed in an early 1700s costume. He posed in front of architecture which complemented his outfit.

A photo walk with Jed Jaggard, a professional reenactor

He explained a little about the clothes he was wearing and how he would have fitted into the social structure of the time.

The route of the walk was carefully chosen to provide atmospheric locations where Jed could pose in front of suitable architecture where he provided a number of postures from dignified to well and truly drunk.

Some residents who were enjoying the evening were intrigued at the activity so came to pose with Jed.

Jed Jaggard, a professional reenactor

The aim of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society is to help members take better images through photo opportunities such as this walk.

Some training and mentoring is provided and there are low key competitions. This gives members an opportunity to share their images and receive helpful feedback on how to improve them.

All standards are welcome from beginners and if you are interested in joining visit: https://stamford-photosoc.org.uk