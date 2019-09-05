Everyone received a right royal welcome during the Collyweston Tudor Fayre and Palace Weekend.

The Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society staged the Tudor themed festival last weekend to mark the life of Margaret Beufort and the search for her home, the 15th Century Royal Palace of Collyweston.

Lady Margaret is the mother of Henry VII and grandmother of Henry VIII and both will have spent much time in Collyweston.

Paul Johnson, committee member and researcher for the society said the event was a great success, attracting more than 500 people and the weather also remained fine.

An entertainment arena in one of two paddocks used for the weekend saw medieval soke men create a tented village and give demonstrations on cooking, caligraphy, tile making, as well as staging mock battles using lances and swords.

There was also medieval food, music, and displays of games from the era. People could also take selfies with Tudor characters.

Speakers meetings took place in Collyweston Village Hall and the Church of St Andrew. Stuart Orme spoke on Lady Margaret and her life in Collyweston. Dr Rachel Delman spoke on the research into Collyweston Palace. Prolific author on Tudor matters Dr Michael Jones headed an expert panel who took questions from the audience about Collyweston Palace and the Tudor

period.

Mr Johnson said the event aimed to raise funds for thearchaeological dig to find the palace as well as the speakers.