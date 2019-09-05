Right royal welcome at Collyweston Tudor Fayre and Palace Weekend
Everyone received a right royal welcome during the Collyweston Tudor Fayre and Palace Weekend.
The Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society staged the Tudor themed festival last weekend to mark the life of Margaret Beufort and the search for her home, the 15th Century Royal Palace of Collyweston.
Lady Margaret is the mother of Henry VII and grandmother of Henry VIII and both will have spent much time in Collyweston.
Gallery1
Paul Johnson, committee member and researcher for the society said the event was a great success, attracting more than 500 people and the weather also remained fine.
An entertainment arena in one of two paddocks used for the weekend saw medieval soke men create a tented village and give demonstrations on cooking, caligraphy, tile making, as well as staging mock battles using lances and swords.
There was also medieval food, music, and displays of games from the era. People could also take selfies with Tudor characters.
Speakers meetings took place in Collyweston Village Hall and the Church of St Andrew. Stuart Orme spoke on Lady Margaret and her life in Collyweston. Dr Rachel Delman spoke on the research into Collyweston Palace. Prolific author on Tudor matters Dr Michael Jones headed an expert panel who took questions from the audience about Collyweston Palace and the Tudor
period.
Mr Johnson said the event aimed to raise funds for thearchaeological dig to find the palace as well as the speakers.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.