A Brain Bus is pulling into Stamford and is aimed at helping people understand the concept of pain.

The interactive laboratory on wheels will come to Stamford Endowed Schools on Sunday, September 12, from 1pm until 3pm.

It is estimated that between a third and half of adults in the UK live with long term pain.

Free activities for people to get involved with include speaking to a pain science expert, trying a virtual reality experience or taking part in an experiment.

Flippin' Pain, the organiser, sees understanding pain as the first step to recovery.

Tickets are available now.