Eighteen years after the events of 9/11, multi award-winning choreographer and BBC Radio 2 artist in residence Thomas Small, presents his critically acclaimed production Within This Dust.

Inspired by photographer Richard Drew’s iconic images of a man falling from the World Trade Centre during the attacks, Within This Dust has been presented to sell-out audiences around the world including Sao Paulo, Berlin and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at World Trade Centre in New York City.

This cinematic performance by Dundee based dance company Shaper/Caper, includes three live dance works blended with animation and survivor’s accounts.

Balancing beautiful movement and subtle storytelling to explore themes of loss, survival and humanity in relation to the stark horror of that day.

The work is performed within a backdrop of almost 3,000 pieces of white paper that symbolise the lives lost that day and serves as a dynamic, ever-changing landscape to evoke memories from the day.

The performance starts at 7.30pm on Friday, January 24 at Stamford Arts Centre.

Tickets cost £12 (£10) and £5 for under 26s from 01778 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com

The show is suitable for adults and children aged 14 years and above.