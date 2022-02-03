A familiar-looking duo is coming to town in tribute to one of comedy’s best-loved double acts.

Eric and Ern pays homage to Morecambe and Wise, the comic double act renowned for their TV shows, which brought their fame to a peak in the 1970s.

The Eric and Ern show will be at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday (February 5) from 7.30pm.

Eric and Ern at Stamford Corn Exchange

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens recreate some of their best routines, songs, sketches and will be joined by a musical guest.

Tickets cost £22.50 and are available by calling the box office on 01780 766455 or by booking online here.