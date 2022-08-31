An event for a boy with a rare genetic condition has raised about £6,000 to help him and the handful of others who face similar challenges.

‘GlastonLenny’ attracted hundreds of people to the Danish Invader pub in Empingham Road, Stamford, in support of three-year-old Lenny Blaik.

The event offered family fun, including the chance to win prizes in the raffle, enjoy live music and tasty fajitas, throw wet sponges at people in the stocks, and play popular games such as hook-a-duck.