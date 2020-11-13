People who rely on support from Stamford-based Wright Care at Home received a special delivery to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Caroline Stafford at Oakham-based KitschHen donated hand-decorated biscuits to the home care provider, which were delivered by the care team.

Melanie Clipston from Wright Care at Home said: "It was a little gesture to take a moment to show our thanks and respect to those who gave up their tomorrow for our today.