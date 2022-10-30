In Mercury Memories, we take a look at the stories that were making the news up to 200 years ago.

With thanks to the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust for its support.

25 years ago: October 24, 1997 – A superb event: Pupils from Barnack school enjoy one of the stalls at the autumn fair

10 years ago

October 26, 2012

People are being urged to make the most of a chance next week to speak out over a plan to close Stamford ambulance station.

The Stamford station in Ryhall Road is among 66 stations East Midlands Ambulance Service, known as Emas, wants to close.

It would be replaced by a “standby point” where ambulances park and wait between calls. This location would not have rest facilities for the crews.

A public consultation event will be held at The George Hotel Business Centre in Station Road, Stamford, between 10am and 1pm, on Wednesday.

Emas representatives will be there to present the proposals. There will also be feedback forms for members of the public to fill in.

The service says the proposals, called Being the Best, will improve response times but town and county councillors fear there could be a huge impact and are urging people to make their views known.

Stamford town councillor Maureen Jalili (LibDem) said: “The changes they are proposing could have a big impact on people in Stamford.

“It is important that people see what the proposals are and let the ambulance service know what they think.”

People are being urged to renew their bus passes now before Lincolnshire County Council has to deal with an influx of renewals.

Speaking at a Stamford Town Council meeting, Maria Lyon from the county council’s CallConnect service urged pensioners to renew their bus pass sooner rather than later.

She said the county council will face having to deal with 80,000 renewal applications in April – but could deal with them now.

It is the first time the county council has been responsible for issuing bus passes after a change in the law last year.

The only way to apply is by post or to visit the county council’s offices in Lincoln.

There are forms available at libraries, the district council’s offices and Stamford Town Hall.

A woman who runs activities during the school holidays for youngsters has been given a grant of £1,500 by Stamford Town Council so she can continue.

Lisa Jackson is the co-ordinator for the Stamford cluster of schools and runs half-term activities aimed at children from four to 16.

Although the activities are open to all children, Lisa offers free places to children who receive free school meals at one of the cluster schools.

There are Stamford primaries Bluecoat, Malcolm Sargent, St Gilbert’s, St George’s, St Augustine’s, as well as Stamford Queen Eleanor School and Uffington Primary School.

Lisa told a town council meeting on Tuesday she would only be able to continue offering places for free with the aid of the grant because of an increase in children with free school meals requesting a place.

She said: “Without this money these children wouldn’t be able to go for free.”

The town council is also going to consider whether it can combine its own playscheme with Lisa’s scheme.

25 years ago: October 24, 1997 – Lord Rix shares a cup of tea with Eliane Nixon, fund-raising department,and Mencap staff, during his visit of Mencap Eastern Division office in Scotgate, Stamford

25 years ago

October 24, 1997

Pupils at Casterton Community College are ganging up to stamp out bullying.

A campaign has been run this week to highlight the misery caused by bullying, with pupils trained as counsellors providing support for those in need.

School publicity officer Tina Briggs said: “We don’t have a particularly bad problem with bullying, but you can never do too much where this issue is concerned.”

Pupils have organised boxes for Year Seven form rooms, in which anyone with a problem posts a slip and is then approached discreetly by the counsellors.

An anti-bullying scheme has been run at the school for the last three years, with groups of children receiving training every term in how to counsel their fellow pupils, and when to inform staff of a serious problem.

Trick or treaters could have the tables turned on them this Halloween, and firework antics will be snuffed out.

Over the next two weeks, extra police will patrol Stamford in the evenings to combat trouble for youngsters who take the Hallowe’en tradition too far.

Insp Mick Start, of Stamford police, said: “We expect people to behave responsibly at this time of year, and any report of trouble will be looked upon very seriously indeed.”

The police will also be on the lookout for anyone abusing fireworks.

Last week the law was changed preventing shops from selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 18. the previous age limit was 16.

Insp Start is keen to ensure people treat fireworks very carefully.

He said “Every year young people manage to get hold of fireworks and treat them like toys.

“If we find anyone doing this, we will take action against them and, if necessary, against the shops which supplied them.”

Life in 1960s Stamford is the theme of an exhibition planned for Stamford Museum next summer.

Following on from the success of this year’s 1930s exhibition on life in the area, the museum is currently gathering information and memorabilia on the swinging 60s.

Michael Key, museum assistant, said: “We have done something for the older generation in the town and now we would like to hold an exhibition for everyone who remembers the 1960s. We will be looking at fashions, music, and what was going on locally and nationally.”

Some of the highlights planned for the exhibition include the Queen’s visit to Stamford in 1961, and the re-routing of the A1 around the town.

Another important date in the 1960s for Stamford was when the town became the first place in the country to become a conservation area in 1967.

Stamford police is launching a recruitment drive to try and boost numbers of special constables in the town.

Police chiefs hope a presentation night at Stamford station on November 19 will encourage people to sign up to the scheme.

Inspector Malc Marlowe, of Lincolnshire Police said the role of the special constable is becoming ever more important in today’s climate of rising crime.

He said: “Special constables are very important to us and we would like to see as many people at the presentation night as possible.

“We are working closer with the specials as they bring a wealth of local knowledge and contacts which prove invaluable.”

Volunteers must be aged between eighteen-and-a-half and 50, be physically fit and have average literacy and numeracy skills.

25 years ago: October 24, 1997 – Class visit: Pupils and staff from Ketton Church of England Primary School get ready to take a tour around Castle Cement

50 years ago

October 27, 1972

A massive rush for candles started in Stamford this week at Britain was threatened with a new power cuts crisis.

The High Street branch of Timothy White’s say they sold a staggering 216 packets in about two hours.

And the store completely sold out of all household candles – plus the entire Christmas stock.

All of Woolworth’s cheaper candles were snapped up in a near-stampede of buying and the store could be sold out by this weekend.

Leaders of four power industry unions were meeting today to consider their next move if a demand for a £5.50 a week rise is not granted.

And as Mr Heath has suggested a £2 restraint on increases, experts are forecasting trouble within the next week or so.

Local firms have been working out how they would cope with a new wave of black-outs.

Mirrlees-Blackstone say they can generate their own electricity – but there would be some internal problems.

A spokesman at Newage Engineers said: “We are electrical engineers. It would look bad if we could not cope.”

Kissing gates have been provided at Stamford cemetery in place of the gates at Radcliffe Road and Essex Road.

The gate to the cemetery from the Little Casterton Road entrance has also been removed, and another kissing gate, plus a five bar gate, erected. All three gates have been covered with wire to stop them being climbed, at a cost of nearly £120.

The main entrance gates are to be permanently closed, except for the admittance of cars, and a hand-gate has been put up by the side of the main gates.

A glass eye, found in perfect condition, in West Street, Bourne, will be handed to the owner if he calls at Bourne police station, West Street.

A heartbroken mother could only stand and watch as flames seriously damaged her Stamford council house this week.

Police had to stop 23-year-old Mrs Maureen Lake from dashing into the flames as she tried to salvage something,

Hundreds of pounds worth of carpeting and furniture – including a TV and radiogram – were destroyed in the Monday teatime blaze at 48 Radcliffe Road.

Afterwards walls and ceilings were left cracked and blackened. Some of the windows had broken. One estimate of the damage was £1,500.

The real tragedy was that former Fane School pupil Mrs Lake, who lives on a social security allowance with her six-year-old daughter Andrea, was not insured against fire.

She told the Mercury: “I was insured right up to last year. But I just could not afford to renew the policy.”

The fire drama started at about 6 pm on Monday.

Mrs Lake had made a cup of coffee and started a coal fire. Then she was called to a girl friend’s home round the corner.

Just ten minutes later a boy knocked on the door of the friend’s home shouting: “Your house is on fire.”

Later Mrs Lake was treated for shock

50 years ago: October 27, 1972 – It has been a week of new beginnings for Mr Aboul Talab, one of Stamford's Asian refugees from Uganda, who settled here last week. Mr Talab started work on Monday with Nene Valley Engineering in Ryhall Road, Stamford, as a welder plater.

100 years ago

October 27, 1922

Stamford and Rutland Infirmary – Week ending October 24th – Admissions and discharges of patients – In-patients – admitted 13, discharged 7, in house 43. Outpatients – made in-patient 1, admitted 10, discharged 10, on books 40. Medical attendant, Dr. T. P. Greenwood; Weekly Board, Mrs. Martin, Comdr. Crichton-Maitland, Dr. Greenwood, Mr. H. F. Young, and Mr. C. H. Duddington; weekly visitor, Miss Savile.

Gift Of Books To The Library – The Rev. J. Scott Ramsey, formerly Rector of Great Casterton, has generously presented 500 volumes, mostly of an educational character, to the Stamford Public Library.

Implement Makers’ Successes – Successes were gained at the Boston Ploughing Competitions on the 19th inst. by the Martin’s Cultivator Co., Ltd., and Messrs. Blackstone and Co. - the latter with their caterpillar tractor and the former with a new three-drill self-lift grubber which had been invented only a day or two previously and only completed on the 13th inst.

St. Martin’s – The harvest festival services at St. Martin’s church, Stamford, were held on Sunday, when the Burghley sermon was preached in the morning by Rev. Alan Ewbank (Associated secretary of the South African Missionary Society). He also preached at the evening service. There were good congregations at all the services, and the collections (£22 10s. 5d.) were on behalf of the Stamford Infirmary.

Poor Rates Reduced – On Saturday the magistrates at the petty sessions in Stamford signed the poor rate books for the parishes of All Saints’, St. Michael, and St. George, all showing a rate of 3s. 4d., a reduction of 5d.

Bourne

For The Sightless – As a result of the whist drive, etc., last week £7 2s. 9d. has been sent to the London Association for the Blind and a like sum to the Kesteven Blind Society.

Funeral – The funeral of Mrs. T. H. Collins took place on Friday afternoon, the first portion being held in the Congregational Church. Amongst those present, in addition to the mourners, were a number of members of the Congragational church and personal friends of deceased. The service was conducted by Rev. J. A. Halfpenny.

Buried 3000 People: Death of Former Cemetery Keeper – The death of Mr. John Peacock took place on Friday. Deceased was for 42 years keeper of Bourne cemetery. In the course of his duties he had officiated at over 3000 funerals, and whilst frequently decorating the graves in readiness of interments, it was one of his directions not to decorate his grave, or for his friends to send flowers. The funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon, the actual spot of interment having been selected by deceased on his retirement. The service was conducted by Rev. E. H. Fletcher. Deceased was 84 years of age, leaves a widow in addition to a grown-up family. It was his greatest joy to keep his cemetery very spic and span, and he was apt to describe it as “one of the beauty spots of the locality.”

50 years ago: October 27, 1972 – Belton Women's Institute presented a cedar wood seat to residents of the old people's bungalows, Gough's Lane. Pictured seated, from left ,are Coun Ray Elsey, chairman of Uppingham Rural Council and the Clerk, Mr Noel Branston, one of the tenants, Miss E Betts, Miss J, Samuel (chairman of Uppingham Rural Council housing committee), with members of Belton WI.

150 years ago

October 25, 1872

Mr. F. J. Morgan, one of the members of the Stamford Town Council whose term of office expires on the 1st of November,is the only gentleman who up to the present time has appealed to the electors for re-election. Mr. J. Dent and Mr. H. A. Higgins have intimated their intention to withdraw from the Council. It is believed that Mr. Eddowes will be nominated for St. Mary’s ward, and there is some talk of nominating Mr. Evans, Mr. Jeffery, and Mr. Edmonds for All Saints’ ward.

On the 17th inst. the Mayor of Stamford (W. F. Law, Esq.) gave a municipal banquet at his residence in St. Mary’s-place, to upwards of 40 guests, including the Magistrates and members of the Town Council, the principal officers of the Corporation, some of the clergy, a few of his Worship’s professional brethren, and a sprinkling of gentlemen from the neighbourhood. A sumptuous repast was elegantly served, and a thoroughly pleasant evening was enjoyed. The toasts were almost all of a local character.

Another heavy flood has this week inundated Stamford meadows, the consequence of a heavy rain which commenced at mid-day on Sunday and continued without cessation until Monday afternoon. On Wednesday morning the path across the meadows from Lammas bridge to the George bridge was impassable.

Stamford Union – Mr. Baldwin Fleming, one of the Poor-law Inspectors, attended the Board meeting on Wednesday to recommend that in the appointment of medical inspectors of nuisances under the Public Health Act, the urban and rural authorities should unite in appointing the same officers, and thus effect a saving of expense. He added that the Local Government Board objected to the appointment of relieving officers as inspectors of nuisances. The Clerk read a circular from the Sleaford Union, inviting the Stamford Board to recommend the introduction of a clause in the new Bastardy Act enabling Justices of the Peace to send to prison, for a period not exceeding three months, women who have for the third time been delivered of illegitimate children. The proposal was received as a joke, and no motion was made upon it.

Falkingham – The 18th Lincolnshire Rifle Volunteers competed for the annual prizes on the 16th at distances 200, 400 and 600 yards, 5 shots at each range. The unusually small scores made were owing to theday being rainy and tempestuous. There were two extra prizes shot for – one of £1, given by Mr. D. Mackinder, to be shot for by the two who obtained the highest scores at 400. This was contested at 400 yards, 5 shots each, by sergt. J. H. Sumners and private Hudson, and the latter won by one point with 14; the other extra prize of 10s. was given by Mr. Ato to the one who obtained the greatest score at 200 yards, 3 shots each; sergt. J. H. Sumners won with 11. The others were as follows: Private Jackson, 32 points, £3 3s. and badge; private Wilkinson, 30, £2 18s., private Hodson, 30, £2 13s.; prvate J. H. Dean, 30, £2 8s.; private Shilcock, 29, £2 3s,; sergt. J. H. Sumners, 28, £1 18s.; private F. Faulkner, 27, £1 13s; sergt. W. Mitchell, 26, £1 8s.; private H. Wadsley, 26, £1. 3s.; sergt. W. J. Hammer, 24, 18s. The company were afterwards drilled by Adjutant Longstaffe.

200 years ago

October 25, 1822

At the quarter sessions for the borough of Stamford, on Saturday last, Wm. Duffey was convicted of stealing 13 yards of linen cloth from the shop of Mr. Fras. Butt, draper: having suffered one moth’s confinement and being in an ill state of health, he was adjudged to further imprisonment for two months

Joseph Pool, committed for further examination on a charge of robbing Wm. Mason, of Bourn Fen, of £8 in bank notes and 18s. in silver, at the Nag’s Head public-house in Stamford, on the 7th inst., was on Saturday fully committed to Lincoln Castle for trial at the next assizes. Thomas Atterton charged with being concerned in the above felony, was committed to the gaol of this borough, with a view to his being produced as a witness against Pool at the assizes.

On Tuesday an inquest was held by the coroner for this borough, at the Wheel public-house on St. Peter’s-hill on the body of Robert Lowe, who died suddenly on that morning, aged 56. The deceased was a labouring man, an out-pensioner of Chelsea Hospital, and lodged at the public-house. He had been unwell for a few days, but arose on Tuesday morning rather better: about seven o’clock he went into the house and sat down upon the settle, and in a minute afterwards fell dead from his seat. Verdict, died by the visitation of God.

On Wednesday 94 potatoes, the produce of one root, were dug in a field in St. Martin’s, Stamford Baron. The weight of the whole was 17 lbs.

We have been requested, with a view of preventing unnecessary delay in granting marriage licences, to note to the Clergy and others to whom applications may be made for Extracts of Baptisms required to be produced on that occasion, to direct the person making application to compare the extract minutely with the entry in the register book; inasmuch as by a clause in the Marriage Act it is indispensable to prove the same upon oath to be verbatim.

Peter Dickenson and Robert Farrow were detected on Sunday morning the 20th inst. shooting in Ponton Park Wood: they were taken before a magistrate, and are bound over to appear at the next Bourn sessions.

Veterinary Case – A mare the property of Messrs. Pate, merchants of Thorney Abbey died lately, after two days of the most excruciating pain the human mind can imagine. Every assistance, and the best administration of medicine, were ineffectual. She died on the 29th September: a valuable mare, about 11 years old, heretofore in apparent good health. She had been treated for peropneumony. When opened, the most close examination followed, in order to ascertain the seat of disease, and to the extreme astonishment of all present, in the straight intestine was found a large calculus that distended the gut so that not a particle could pass. It somewhat resembled an hour- glass in shape, and was the colour of flint stone, and as hard; measured 12inches round the larger end, 10½ round the lesser, was five inches long, and weighed one pound fourteen ounces. It is now in the possession of Mr. Fawn, veterinary-surgeon, Whittlesey, for inspection.