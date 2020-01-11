Home   News   Article

Former Mercury journalist Roy Croft recalls the time he met The Beatles in Stamford in May 1963

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 11 January 2020

Roy Croft spent three years on the staff of the Mercury during the mid nineteen sixties, when Len Wainwright was editor and Ray Sykes was his assistant.

He later went onto become a photographer.

Now living in Australia with his wife of nearly 50 years Veronica, Roy recalls here the time he got an unusual call to the office...

Read more
Human InterestQuirkyStamford

More by this author

Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE