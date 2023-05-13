Every week we take a walk down memory lane.

This is with the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

May 10, 2013

The Conservatives have been forced to form a coalition with LibDems and Independents after losing control of Lincolnshire County Council.

50 years ago: May 11, 1973 – Twelve children from Barrowden primary school, who changed schools last week under new Rutland Education department plans, received books as leaving gifts on May Day. Pictured, with their books, are: Ann Long, Karen Bailey, John Ellis, Richard Ellis, Paul Mahony, Christopher Jackson, Sean Baker, Martin Lunn, Philip Long, Andrew Clayton, Andrew Hales and Michael Mounteney.

The party saw its grip on the council loosen after voters chose 16 UKIP councillors in the elections on Thursday last week. The Tories; previous count of 60 councillors dropped to 36, three short of the number needed for a ruling majority on the council.

Yesterday council leader Martin Hill (Con) revealed the party had reached an agreement with the council's three LibDem councillors and several as yet unnamed Independents to form a coalition.

Coun Hill said: “I'm delighted that we have been able to reach this agreement.

“This will give us a firm foundation for the next four years, so the council can continue to focus on the issues that matter most to local people.

“I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues. I'm sure that together we can achieve things that benefit all our local communities.”

Residents, businesses and councillors have rallied round and dug deep to help make up a funding gap faced by a skatepark project.

Stamford resident John Judge, 81, made a plea last week for the public to donate as much as they could manage to make up a shortfall in the Stamford skatepark budget.

The skatepark committee lost £4,500 from the £150,000 they raised to build the new facility on the Recreation Ground after South Kesteven District Council withdrew a grant offered in 2011.

The council said the deadline for the grant has expired and the money had been spent elsewhere.

Mr Judge pledged £100 and called on other to donate what they could.

And the response from the public has been huge.

Skatepark chairman Mark Stanier said: “It is clear the people of Stamford know how much the skatepark means to the young people of the area and they have proved this with a number of very generous donations so far.”

Mr Stanier added: “We are awaiting confirmation of an exact start date from park designers Maverick but we expect it to be very, very soon.”

A disabled man who says he fears for his life when he drives his mobility scooter along a busy road is calling for a pedestrian pathway.

Terry Browning, 64, believes he will be hit by a car going 60mph when he drives down the Ryhall Road, between Stamford and Ryhall, because a stretch of the path is too narrow for his scooter, forcing him onto the road.

Terry, who lives in Ryhall Road, Ryhall, uses the road six days a week to get to his work at the Travellers' Rest Cafe at Stamford bus station.

Terry was severely injured in a car crash 23 years ago and is registered disabled.

He is now calling for Lincolnshire County Council to install a pedestrian pathway at the 20 metre stretch of road, which lies just south of the gates to Borderville Farm Cottage, to make it safer for himself and others who use it.

He said: “There's cars going past at 60mph and I'm really frightened of going down there.

“I could be knocked off my scooter and I would not stand a chance with cars going at that speed.

“It's such a busy road and I really am frightened I'm going to be hit when I have to pull out into the road.”

50 years ago: May 11, 1973 – The Earl of Ancaster (left) congratulates Mr Walter Quick on being awarded his gold badge for long service with the Royal British Legion. With them (right) is Mr J. R. Brudenell (Witham sub-branch chairman).

25 years ago

May 8, 1998

An end to Stamford's lorry hell may be in sight.

Heavy traffic could soon be diverted way from the town and – if it is proved feasible – along the A47 and A15.

And even if that does not happen a temporary diversion will take the lorries out of town for the summer as work is carried out on gas pipes.

Highway Agency officials are surveying traffic on the A47 and A15 as a feasible route for HGVs, the Highways Agency will ask Peterborough City Council to allow lorries to be diverted around the south and east of Stamford.

A diversion will come into force in June while work is carried out on pipes under East Street and North Street. Work by gas engineers Transco is expected to last until September.

Town clerk Tony Wain said: “Signs will be put on the A1, A47 and A15 at Deeping stating that maintenance work will be under way.

“I'm sure arrangements will be made for anyone ignoring the warning, but the message will be for traffic, particularly HGVs to avoid the area.”

A charity set up in memory of one of Stamford's most famous sons is trying to raise awareness so it can reach out to more children suffering from cancer.

Sargent Cancer Care for Children was set up in 1968, a year after world-renowned conductor Sir Malcom Sargent died of cancer. His daughter also died of cancer in her early teens.

It was one of Princess Diana's charities, but Cherie Booth, wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair, has now become its new high-profile patron.

Charity spokesman Sue Levy said: “Each year 1,900 under-21s are diagnosed with cancer. We reach 80 per cent of 0-15 year-olds but would like to reach a great proportion of the estimated 700 adolescents who are diagnosed each year.

“Up to 70 per cent of childhood cancer patients now survive into adulthood. This means Sargent has more caring to do.”

Sargent Cancer Care for Children is the only UK organisation that works with children and their families from the moment cancer is diagnosed and continues to support them through out their teenage years.

An Easton-on-the-Hill family are heartbroken after the theft of their Shetland pony.

Heather Missin (26) bought 31-inch-high Doodle last year for her four-year-old daughter Bethany to ride.

But on Tuesday afternoon the seven-year-old pony was taken from the field in Park Walk which it shares with two other horses.

Heather said: “We are all missing him greatly – he is such a character. The other two horse are missing him as well, they are both frantic.

“Bethany is being very brave at the moment, and keeps telling us that Doodle will be found – and I hope she is right. My mum Jacky and I are very upset.”

Doodle is well known in the village and is regularly visited by children from the village who chat to him and feed him.

He was last seen by Heather at 11am and was first missed at about 4pm.

In that time Doodle, six bales of straw, a tarpaulin and some electric fencing were stolen. A Range Rover was seen in the village about 3.30pm, pulling a small animal trailer.

“We just want him back safe and sound. We are all missing him terribly,” said Heather.

25 years ago: May 8, 1998 – Rev Glyn Austen with Tony Evans of the Peterborough Branch Diocesan Guild of Bell Ringrs, Dr Ian Burrows, church tower captian, Bill Aldwinkle, a farmer who provided the forklift to transport the bells – and one of the bells.

50 years ago

May 11, 1973

A Stamford council house tenant claims that the modernisation of her home has been a complete “botch up”.

She also says her cupboards are not fit to keep food in, because of a green mould.

Mrs P. M. Patrick, of Tolethorpe Square, Stamford, moved back into her home two weeks ago, and is dissatisfied with the £2,000 improvement of the modernised house.

She says: “The mould is in all the cupboards, it's green and it smells, it is like a fungus.

“I have had to pay out £16 for a new storage cupboard for food.”

Mrs Patrick also claims that the kitchen cupboards are far too high on the wall and she has to stand on a chair to reach the shelves.

Workmen have told Mrs Patrick, she says, that the damp above her lounge door will probably disappear in six months.

A new Triumph Escort estate car was presented to the Stamford branch of the WRVS on Wednesday evening.

The money was raised over the year by members of Stamford Round Table.

Mr Geoffrey Martin, the new chairman of the Table, handed over the car at the King's Mill Centre, Stamford. It was received on behalf of the WRVS by the area's central organiser (Mrs. W. Michelsen).

The money was raised by a bottle stall over the four days of last autumn's Burghley Horse Trials, a charity ball in October, a fashion show, and the collection at Stamford Mid-Lent Fair.

Table spokesman Mr Arthur Lilley said that the members had donated about £800 towards the car and the difference had been made up by the sale of the old WRVS vehicle.

The other £200 of the £1,000 the Table has raised went on Christmas food parcels for the elderly.

Local organisations and local people should have first chance of booking Bourne Corn Exchange, Coun Michael Taylor told Bourne Urban Council, on Tuesday.

The matter arose from Dawn Promotions, of Stamford, block-booking Saturday evenings until next April and wanting to block-book for the same evenings until December, 1974.

“We are trying to getmround a certain party booking continuing and we are now restricting it so that local organisations and local people get preference,” Coun Taylor said.

“We want to avoid a situation where someone can take, say, the next 30 or 40 Saturday evening bookings,” said Coun Taylor.

Three to four month bookings in advance would be reasonable, said Coun Mrs Margaret Cooper.

Coun Mrs Marjorie Clark, chairman of the estates committee responsible for running the Corn Exchange, said that she was all for local people being given first chance, but she also realised that efforts must be made to make the hall pay its way.

“We are trying to give local people a chance and at the same time we are trying to be businesslike,” Coun Percy Wilson said.

The Council will give all people and all organisations the chance of booking the hall for Saturday evenings, from April 20 to December 31, 1974. But applications must be received by the Clerk (Mr Frank Mason) by June 9, 1973, so that they can be considered at the estate committee June meeting.

At the last of that committee's meetings, a proposal that contract hirers be offered the bookings, with the exception of the last Saturday of every month, was defeated.

25 years ago: May 8, 1998 – William Hildyard children celebrate a successful Ofsted report with headteacher Chirs Barrett

100 years ago

May 11, 1923

Head Trapped By Electric Crane – On Thursday afternoon Mr. F. Spenser, of Empingham-road, Stamford, was engaged at Messrs. Blackstone and Co.'s iron furnaces assisting to haul some iron, when the electric crane trapped his head between the girders of the building. Mr.Spenser sustained a cut some inches long on the left side of the head. First aid was rendered at the works by Miss J. Burnside, and afterwards the unfortunate man was conveyed to the Infirmary.

Sale Of Land – On Friday, at the Crown Hotel, Stamford, Messrs. Richardson, auctioneers, disposed of 2r. 12p. of accommodation land, with corrugated iron erection, on the Uffington-road. Mr. J. Conington was the purchaser at £90.

Aid For The Sightless – A whist drive and dance in aid of St. Dunstan's Hostel for the Blind was held at the Assembly-rooms on Thursday, over 70 attending. The MC for whist was Mr. R. S. Cox and for dancing Mr. J. E. Smedley, whilst Mr. H. Jones' orchestra provided the music. The winners at whist were Mrs. Ireson, Mrs. Sorfleet, Mrs. Chapman, Miss E. S. Buzzard, Mrs. Essex, Messrs. W. Willingale, A. Hall. W. Pick. F. J. Hudson, and Miss R. Green.

Inter-Works Football – On the Stamford Town F.C. Ground, on Saturday, the final of the “Ageland” cup competition was played between teams representaive of Rutland Engineering Works and Davy Paxman Works (Colchester). After a well-fought game the former retained the handsome trophy by 3 goals to 2. The cup and medals were presented by Mr. G. E. Rowland (deputy vice-chairman of the A.G.E. and chairman of Messrs. Howards, Bedford).

Motor Cycling Competition – A “Snakes and Ladder” competition, organised by the Spalding and Stamford Motor-cycle Clubs, was held on Sunday. The start was made from Spalding. Numerous checks were placed on the route, and the finish was at King's Lynn, where tea was served. About 30 members from the two clubs entered. Mr. B. Carter, on a 8-h.p. Blackburn combination machine, secured the first prize (a motor-cycle tyre), Mr. Stennett, of Spalding, being second.

Mothers Hear About China – A meeting of the Mothers' Union of Stamford Deanery was held at Browne's Hospital on Tuesday, when there was a very large attendance of members. Rev. W. H. N. Secker introduced Miss Casswell, of Sleaford, who has been for 27 years a missionary in China. Miss Casswell, who was attired in native Chinese costume, gave a most interesting address on Chinese life and customs, which was followed with rapt attention. Much interest was also displayed in Chinese curios. A collection for the Mothers' Union Mission to China realised £1 7s.

Former Stamfordian's Death – A member of an old and respected Stamford family passed away on the 9th inst., at her residence, 4, Aberdeen-terrace, Scarborough, in the person of Mrs. E. A. Jarvis, widow of the late Mr. James Waugh Jarvis, and daughter of the late Mr. Thomas Charles and Mrs. Ann Gibson, of Stamford. Deceased, who was 67 years of age, was most popular in Scarborough, and the large attendance at the funeral, which took place at Scarborough cemetery, bore testimony to the high esteem in which she was held. The chief mourners were Annie (daughter), Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Gibson, Stamford (brother and sister-in-law). There were a number of beautiful floral tributes sent.

150 years ago

May 9, 1873

An adjourned meeting was held in the Assembly-rooms, on Friday evening last, for the purpose of forming a Land Society for Stamford. There were a number of persons present, and very great interest was manifested in the proceedings. It was stated that an attempt had been made to form a Land Society in conjunction with the new Building Society, and that several persons had already joined; but a large majority of those present at this meeting though it more desirable that the Land Society should be distinct from the Building Society, and after a good deal of discussion it was resolved that a Land Society should be formed, and a committee was appointed to frame the rules and regulations, which are to be submitted to the general meeting tomorrow (Friday) evening. Upwards of 60 persons have already joined this society.

At a meeting of the Sanitary Committee on Tuesday evening, Mr. W. W. Waterfield was appointed inspector of nuisances for Stamford, in the place of Thos. Roberts, deceased, subject to the approval of the Local Board.

A stone 10 feet by 4 feet was being raised on end, when it slipped, and fell upon Walters and Clarke, who attempted to prevent its falling. The right foot of the former was extensively lacerated and one of the bones fractured; and one of Clarke's legs was contused and an ankle injured. Walters was conveyed to the Stamford Infirmary, where he remained until the following morning, when he was removed to his home. On Monday Henry Scott, of Tinwell, whilst at work in the Great Northern station-yard at Stamford, was crushed between the buffers of two railway waggons and severely injured. He was taken to Stamford Infirmary.

Stamford Garland Show – Althogether there were about 150 garlands and 30 may-poles exhibited. Prizes in money amounting to nearly £10 were distributed. 500 children were regaled with tea and cake at 4 o'clock in the Nuns' field, and the day being fine out-door amusements were entered into with great spirit by the committee, who seemed to vie with each other in their exertions to amuse the young folks. The Bishop of Lincoln visited the Exchange-hall in the morning and expressed himself much delighted, and gave a handsome donation to the fund. The visitors on the ground in the afternoon were very numerous, and altogether the May-day Garland Show was a success, and may be classed in future as an annual festival to the youngsters of this town.

The first drill of the season of the 2d battalion of Lincolnshire Rifle Volunteers was held to-day (Thursday) in Burghley High Park. Col. Sir J. Thorold was in command of the battalion.

Bourn – The annual sermons in aid of the funds of the Tongue End Sunday school, were preached by Mr. W. Wherry, jun., of Bourn, on the 27th ult. The congregations were good, the sermons appropriate, and the collections as liberal as usual.

At a tea meeting a few days ago Mr. J. Bryan, on behalf of the Wesleyans of Thurlby, presented to Miss Hayes a handsome electro-plated tea service and card-basket, in recognition of the valuable services rendered by her to the cause. Miss Hayes who is about leaving the village, feelingly acknowledged the gift, and expressed a hope that the existing friendship may not be broken by her leaving.

25 years ago: May 8, 1998 – Postman Pat visits children at the Mulberry Bush Childcare and Education Centre at Stamford College

200 years ago

May 9, 1873

The Bill which we mentioned a fortnight ago, for effecting a drainage of the lands in Deeping and Spalding Fen, comprising nearly 30,000 acres, has met with some opposition. Of the usefulness of the projected measure, we believe, there is very little doubt: those who take a different view of it have been successfully opposed in a Committee of the House of Commons, and the Bill is likely to pass through the several stages in both Houses.

Boston great sheep fair on Monday last was as fully attended as almost ever known: notwithstanding the large quantity of sheep, the whole were sold, and at considerably advanced prices. Some prime lots fetched as high as 42s. a head. The beast fair on Tuesday was large, and the prices were high, particularly for fat cattle.

Stamford fair on Monday was very different from that at Boston: store beasts and sheep declined in price, and at the close of the day many of both sorts of stock were unsold. Mr. Garfit, of Cottesmore, whilst showing a horse in the fair, met with an alarming accident: the animal fell upon him,and crushed him so severely as to make surgical aid necessary: but Mr G., we are happy to learn, was able to get home in the evening.

On Saturday last an inquest was held at Rockingham, near Uppingham, on the body of Mrs. Peach, (Wife of Mr. Peach, farmer, of that place, and formerly resident at Uppingham,) who, after retiring to rest in her usual health though somewhat fatigued, was considerably unwell at her usual hour of rising, and was found a corpse about three hours afterwards – Verdict accordingly.

Messrs. Reed and Boyle, who perform at Stamford theatre this evening, have been delighting the inhabitants of Bedford and Huntingdon with their talents. Mr. T. Reed is a master of elocution, and a very superior serious speaker: he has lately left an engagement at a London theatre. Mr. W. Reed is a miniature of Mathew, and contrives to “keep the table in a roar.” Mr. Boyle's vocal exertions have been applauded by those whose musical taste is indisputable, his bravura, “To arms,” is extremely fine. We anticipate much pleasure from their exrtions, and wish them every success.

The Rev. James Waller, of Spilsby, preached two appropriate sermons on Sunday the 27th ult. at the Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, Sibsey, for the benefit of the Sunday school (consisting of about 130 children) conducted there, after which liberal collections for the support of the institution were made. The preacher founded his morning's discourse upon Proverbs, chapter 29, part of the 19th verse, “A child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.” In the evening he preached from Hebrews, chapter 8, part of verse 11, “For all shall know me, from the least to the greatest.”

Folkingham Saving Bank.

Depositors are desired to notice, that the hours of attendance from Lady-day to Michaelmas, are from 8 to 9 o'clock every Saturday evening.

Richd. Howitt, Secretary.

At the Quarterly Meeting, held on the 1st day of April last, it appears that the Funds belonging to this Institution amount to £3337 17s. 6d.: and that £3317 1s 6d. of this sum is actually deposited in the National Debt Office at the Bank of England.

Market Deeping, April 30, 1823

C. Williamson, Druggist, Grocer, &c., is immediately in want of an active Youth as an Apprentice. Letters post paid.