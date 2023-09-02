People can soon wear a piece of the town.

Owner of Murano Silver in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, Molly Clegg, has designed a pair of town earrings.

The silver and gold-plated earrings are in the shape of a star and come in Stamford-style packaging.

Murano Silver

“I wanted to design something easily wearable which makes a nice gift,” said Molly.

“The style is nice and can have a meaning behind it but isn't pushing it at other people.”

The earrings are in collaboration with Vurchoo Jewellery’s Studs of Hope collection.

Murano Silver

Molly has been stocking the range by the brand for two years where each pair represents a country in need and the sales result in a charitable donation to that place.

Taking inspiration from the concept and localising it, she has chosen to donate to Bumps and Beyond, which is based in West Street.

The charity started life in a cupboard at Stamford Hospital, and over the past 13 years has helped provide clothing and equipment for hundreds of babies and toddlers.

Molly describes it as a charity she’s ‘really interested in’.

She said: “It is female led and mum-focused which really appeals to me so I wanted to find a way to support them.”

The earrings will go on sale at the end of September, which is also when the business is celebrating its 10th anniversary.