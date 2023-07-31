A short story competition is being held in memory of a five-year-old boy.

Benedict Blythe, a pupil at Barnack Primary School who lived in Stamford, died suddenly on December 1, 2021 after collapsing at school.

His parents Helen and Pete set up a foundation in his name with the aim of ensuring ‘every child can reach their learning potential’.

Benedict Blythe writing

They have also been campaigning to change allergy laws in schools.

The latest project is a storytelling competition as Benedict loved writing.

Helen and Pete said: “It’s lovely to think that his friends will have the opportunity to do something he loved, and that they’ll get to experience all these events.

Benedict Blythe

“We know he’d like that, so it feels good we’re able to make it happen.”

The Benedict Story Prize is open to children from ages three to 10 who can pen a story up to 500 words.

There are three images, which can be viewed by visiting https://www.benedictblythe.com/storyprize, that children can take inspiration from.

A programme of events will be held in Stamford throughout the summer to ‘ignite their imaginations, boost confidence, and inspire them to create their own stories’.

“Not all children see themselves as storytellers,” said Helen

“We hope that children will find new ways into imaginary worlds through music, theatre or art.

“Children who might struggle to write a story while they’re sat at a desk will have a summer to see story-writing differently.”

The winner will receive £100 in book vouchers and their story will be printed in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

Two runners up will receive £50 book vouchers.

The closing date for entries is August 25 with more information on the website.