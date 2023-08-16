Fine dining will soon be on the menu at a village restaurant.

The Exeter Arms in Easton-on-the-Hill will reopen as a Mediterranean and fine dining restaurant called El Camino.

The Spanish phrase translates to ‘the way’ in English.

The former Exeter Arms. Photo: Google

Owner Goretti Lobato said: “It is ‘the way’ to fine dining and a specialist experience.”

Goretti previously tried to open a restaurant at The Exeter Arms but was unsuccessful against bigger bidders.

But after the Exeter Arms closed in May she decided it was third time lucky and won the lease.

She has run the Italian restaurant Mattoni in Hampton for 30 years but has decided to sell it. The sister restaurant in Eye under the same name and run by her former business partner will remain open.

Goretti, who lives in Peterborough, is keen to give El Camino a ‘personal touch’ and dedicate her time to it.

It will open for the first time on September 1.

“Regulars from Hampton have booked tables which is comforting,” said Goretti.

“I have created a family there - that experience is important.

“To start from scratch makes me nervous but I want to make that connection with the people of Stamford.”

Goretti is excited to welcome chef Sam Carson, who previously headed up the kitchen at the Easton-on-the-Hill restaurant and throughout his career has helped businesses acquire a number of food awards.

“He has lots of ideas,” she said.

As well as dishing up Mediterranean meals and fine dining food, El Camino will welcome drinkers to the bar.

The business will be open Wednesday to Friday 12pm to 3pm and 5pm until close, Saturdays from 12pm to close and Sundays from 12pm to 6pm.

Alongside the restaurant which can seat up to 50 diners, the Exeter Arms has five boutique rooms which can be rented.