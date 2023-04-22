Fundraising for charity is proving sweet for a Stamford woman.

Ali Macdonald will be climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain this summer.

As well as wanting to experience a trip of a lifetime, Ali is using the excursion to raise money for Alzheimer's Research, a charity close to her heart.

Kerry Asker and Ali Macdonald

To kick off fundraising she hosted a bake off at Mama Liz’s last month, which she judged.

The winner Alistair Kennett is having his recipe, a cherry and white chocolate cake, on sale at Asker's Bakery.

"I judged on presentation and taste - both were fantastic," said Ali.

Profits from the sale of Alistair's cake at Asker's will be going to Alzheimer’s Research.

She also held a concert at Mama Liz's which attracted a crowd of 50 people.

Together the events raised £900.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ali-macdonald4