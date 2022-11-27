Every week we take a look at what was making news up to 200 years ago in our Mercury Memories section.

This is done with the kind support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

November 23, 2012

25 years ago: November 21, 1997 – Tidy sum: Wilfred Court, chairman of King's Cliffe Parish Council (left), receives the £50 cheque from lee Tuffin, East Northants Council cleansing contracts supervisor, as parish councillors, youth club members and villagers look on.

Traffic wardens have been on the streets of Stamford and the Deepings handing out dummy parking tickets to motorists who will soon be faced with real fines.

The wardens, wearing distinctive navy and green uniforms, have been patrolling the streets on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council since Monday.

A total of 259 dummy tickets were given out across the county on Monday and Tuesday to drivers who parked illegally or stayed beyond their time limits.

The county council officially takes over responsibility from the police for issuing parking tickets on Monday, December 3, and is employing 20 wardens who will work across the

county.

The wardens will not be set targets to meet and the county council said the aim was to keep people moving around the county by reducing congestion caused by inconsiderate parking.

County council parking services manager Mick Phoenix said: “We are issuing blue warning notices as a helpful reminder to motorists that parking restrictions are in place where they have left their vehicle.”

Jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds was stolen from a shop in Stamford in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to You and Beyond in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, at about 3.40am after receiving reports the alarm was sounding.

Shop manager Ben Stevenson was called shortly afterwards and said he was “absolutely gutted” to learn that a large number of Pandora bracelets and charms had been taken.

He said: “That feeling of someone inside your property is absolutely horrible and for this to happen five weeks before Christmas is awful.”

The thieves smashed the door with a wooden sleeper but Mr Stevenson said none of the jewellery cabinets had been broken.

The shop sells a range of jewellery and watches but specialises in Pandora bracelets and charms.

On Wednesday Mr Stevenson said: “They have only taken the Pandora but we are still waiting to get into the shop so we can look at what’s been taken. It will be covered by insurance.”

A young chef has been cooking up a storm to impress some of the world’s top chefs and critics on BBC Two’s MasterChef.

Aaron Ashmore has managed to hold his nerve and put together a number of gourmet dishes to make it through to the semi-final stage of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Aaron, who works as a chef at Angela Hartnell’s restaurant Murano in London, has travelled back home to watch the show at his family home in Thackers Way, Market Deeing.

The 21-year-old has featured on three shows this week, showcasing his range of culinary skills for double Michelin starred chef Michel Roux Jr, dining expert Gregg Wallace, and chef Monica Galetti, as well as some of the industry’s top critics.

Aaron described his experience on the show so far as “surreal” and “nerve-wracking”.

He said: “It’s really weird seeing myself on TV but I’m absolutely loving it.”

25 years ago

November 21, 1997

25 years ago: November 21, 1997 – A taste of the past: Teacher Sarah Sutherill and her class at St Gilbert of Sempringham C.E. Primary school, Stamford, in Victorian costume.

A plague of rats in Stamford has forced the town council to take emergency action to wipe them out.

Rats have been spotted during both day and night at nine different locations, including Red Lion Street, Crown Street and Wharf Road.

Last week, six rats which have been climbing trees and stripping vegetation areas bare at Uffington Road allotments, were killed by allotment holders,

Coun Geoff Winson, chairman of the cemetery and allotments committee, said: “We have a great problem. Rat sightings have been reported to the council from all around the area.

“We are going to deal with the situation right away and have budgeted £500 to take care of it. We are taking this seriously as rats spread disease and they do not have a good public image.

Tony Wain, town clerk, said: “People have reported seeing rats during the day in the town but the biggest problem is at the allotments. I have contacted SKDC who employ a pest control contractor to deal with the allotments.”

Vandals have prompted the governors of Browne’s Hospital to start fund-raising to protect one of Stamford’s “historical gems”.

The Broad Street residential home, which dates from the reign of King James I, has suffered at the hands of vandals a number of times over the past few years.

On one occasion, a young man broke his arm falling from the clock tower as he attempted to climb it.

Dickon Sinker, chairman of governors, said: “The building is an historical gem and needs protecting. The windows are absolutely lovely, and we want to protect them without obscuring them, but at the moment we haven’t got the money.”

The aim of the fund-raising is to buy sheets of perspex or a wire-mesh grill, which will be put over the stained glass windows to safeguard them while still leaving them visible. The building houses a museum which is open during the summer months and a function room.

Money is also needed to restore some of the original hospital furniture.

Bourne Hospital campaigners have admitted services at the hospital should be reduced – but have hit out again at Lincolnshire Health’s case for closure.

Save Bourne Hospital Action group members conceded this week that no change was not an option at the hospital, but said the town still needed beds.

Group treasurer Julie Brutnell said: “We are not foolish enough to think Bourne Hospital should be kept as it is, but we do need a unit to fulfil the needs of the community.

“There are a lot of people who will not be suitable for nursing homes or care provided in the home. District nurses cannot provide 24-hour care.”

At the group’s first meeting since the closure was announced, on Tuesday night, members also attacked the authority’s statistics as nothing more than “assumptions”.

This week campaigners have been busy lobbying Bourne Town Council, South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Action group co-chairman Ted Kelby said: “We are being side-lined. I’m sure Lincolnshire Health are just totally ignoring us. We hope to get help from people who have more clout than us.

“My main priority at the moment is to extend the January 15 public consultation deadline. It just isn’t enough time.”

50 years ago

November 24, 1972

50 years ago: November 24, 1972 – Sports trophy winners at Casterton Village College.

A new Stamford junior school costing over £106,000 was dedicated on Tuesday by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Kenneth Riches.

St Gilbert of Sempringham School, in Foundry Road, is just a stone’s throw away from an educational establishment founded by its namesake in the 13th Century.

Performing the official opening ceremony was the MP for Rutland and Stamford, Mr Kenneth Lewis, who unveiled a commemorative plaque in the school entrance, and planted a tree in the quadrangle.

Mr Lewis was introduced by the chairman of the school managers, Canon E. F. Wright, who said the new school was carrying on the high standards and traditions of the three former Stamford church schools.

They were St Martin’s. St John’s and All Saints – now amalgamated to form St Gilberts.

Their former heads, Mr L. G. Mitchell, Miss M. E. Boosey and Miss C. E. Sharpe respectively were in the audience on Tuesday in the school hall.

Opening the school, Mr Lewis told parents and guests that education had come a long way sine the compulsory Education Act of 1870, and even since the 1944 Education Act.

Stamford, Bourne and South and West Kesteven lose their status in the Boundary Commission’s final proposals for the future of local government, but battling Rutland emerges once again to retain its identity, even of only as a district council.

That is the position in the Commission’s final proposals made known this week.

Stamford Borough, Grantham Borough, Bourne UDC, South Kesteven RDC and West Kesteven RDC are amalgamated in a district council to be based on Grantham.

The district will probably be known as South West Kesteven.

Rutland will be the name of District No 9 in Leicestershire, taking in Oakham UDC, and Ketton, Oakham and Uppingham RDCs.

News of the Rutland decision sent a wave of delight spreading through England’s smallest county.

With a population of 27,463, it will be the third smallest district council in the country.

For months it had been feared that Rutland would have to merge with Melton Mowbray urban and rural areas - but heated protests made the Boundary Commission reconsider.

One of the biggest Roman military complexes in the country may have been established in the Peterborough area.

New discoveries made at a Roman site near the city may give evidence of such a complex.

Dr John Wild, responsible for excavation work on the site said at a lecture at Castor in Friday that two ditches have been discovered beneath a Roman aisled barn at Milton Ferry.

“If this is found to be a military site it will show that this area had one of the biggest military complexes in the country,” he said.

Dr Wild, a well known archaeologist and Mr Geoffrey Dannell – who has also been working on sites in the area – described this year’s Roman digs at Longthorpe and Milton Ferry and showed slides to illustrate the finds they had made.

100 years ago

November 24, 1922

50 years ago: November 24, 1972 – The Mayor of Stamford (Coun A. T. Brodie – centre) watching David Stafford working on electric motor windings during the annual Mayoral visit to Newage Engineers, Stamford, on Thursday. Right is divisional director for manufacturing, Mr D. K Fisk.

Dance For Parochial Funds – A pleasant evening was spent by a large number at the Red Triangle Hut, Stamford, on Friday night, when a dance, organised by the teachers of St. George’s School, was held in aid of St. George’s church funds. The M.C. was Mr. H. Fisher, and the music supplied by Mr. and Miss Harper.

Classical Band Music – The Stamford Town Prize Band are holding a series of fortnightly concerts in the Drill-hall. On Sunday evening, under the conductorship of Mr. G. H. Steele, an excellent rendering of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude was given to a large and appreciative audience.

Rural Rent Collector – A joint meeting for the Barnack, Easton and Ketton Rural District Councils was held on Monday for the purpose of appointing a rent collector for the Council houses in the districts concerned. The Marquess of Exeter presided. Of four applicants interviewed Mr. F. Brown, of Ketton, was appointed.,

Football “Special” - With a sporting desire to help the Stamford Town F.C. in its financial difficulties, the Fletton United Club have arranged a match on their ground against Stamford on Saturday next, the 25th inst. A “special” train, leaving Stamford at 1.30 p.m., will be run by the Midland Railway Company, and it is hoped that many will avail themselves of this opportunity of benefitting the senior local club.

Late Mr. Lewis Haslam’s Big Fortune – The late Mr. Lewis Haslam, lately Coalition Liberal M.P. for Newport, Mon., and Liberal candidate for the Stamford Division in 1906. left estate of the gross value of £521,454, with net personalty £515,246. The testator left two year’s wages to his private secretary and each in or outdoor domestic servant who had been in his service for at least two years preceding his decease, if still in such service and not under notice. The duties on the estate will amount to about £140,000.

Social Rendezvous For Ex-Fighters – The annual meeting of the Bourne Ex-Service Men’s Club was held on Monday, when Mr. E. R. Stark presided. A vote of sympathy was passed with Mrs. Milan on the tragic death of her husband, who was a valuable member of the Committee, and it was further resolved to organise a benefit whist drive for her. A vacancy having been caused on the Butterfield Hospital Committee by the death of Mr. Milan, the meeting appointed Mr. Ashby Swift. Col. Acland-Hood-Reynardson, of Holywell Hall, was again appointed president, Mr. C. C. MacLeod vice-president, Mr. A. L. Smith hon. secretary and treasurer, with thanks for past services, and the following committee was appointed: Major C. W. Bell and Messrs. H. J. Foot, E. R. Stark, J. R. Arnold, L. E. Harvey, J. E. Moisey, A. W. Swift, R. N. Pattinson, W. Hinson, J Woolley, W. Wade, and J. Baldock. It was announced that there was a debt on the building of over £140.

150 years ago

November 22, 1872

Stamford Union – there was a good attendance at the Board meeting on Wednesday, that being the day for considering the plan submitted by the Local Government Board for enlarging the Union-house infirmary. The plan of Messrs. Richardson and Son was also again considered, and it was approved of by a majority of the Guardians as the best of the two – that sent from London being deemed unsightly, and abutting too closely on the tramp ward. Mr. Brittin (Thornhaugh) moved, and Mr. Smeath seconded, that the Board adhere to the plan of their own surveyor. Mr. C. Handson moved, and Mr. Browning seconded, as an amendment, that the plan sent down from the Local Government office be approved. The amendment was negatived by 11 agaistt 4. Mr. Richardson’s plan was stated to be based on the instructions given by one of the Poor-law Inspectors. A lengthy list of old people in receipt of out-relief was produced, and Mr. E. Thompson moved that in lieu of the bread, heretofore served to them, and which became stale before it could be consumed, the value of the loaf be given to each in money.

Mr. Betjeman’s opera company, which commenced a series of six entertainments in the Corn-exchange, Stamford, on Monday last, has notbeen quite so successful as usual, the weather in the early part of the week having been very unfavourable. On Wednesday evening there was a better attendance. The corps is not so strong as formerly, but Mr. Bentejam retains the superiority of voice which had made him such a favourite in this locality.

Bourn – The 2d annual meeting of the Public-hall and Corn-exchange Company (Limited) was held on Wednesday last, Mr W. Wherry, presiding. The directors’ report, recommended a dividend of 2½ per cent., and this was agreed to. The retiring directors, Messrs John Gibson, Thos. Presgrave, and W. Wherry, were re-elected. It was ordered that £30 to paid from the revenue account towards the reduction of the balance upon the capital account, and it is hoped that in this way and with the sale of the unallotted shares, &c. (amounting to £144) the deficiency in the capital account may in the course of a few years be made up.

Rutland – The first marriage at the church of St. Thomas of Canterbury, near Exton House, was celebrated on Monday last: there were many persons present to witness the ceremony. The Earl of Gainsborough gave the wedding party free permission to take recreation in the grounds adjoining the house during the day.

Oakham

Oakham post-office – The Post-office authorities have again altered the time for closing the box on time now being 5.15 p.m. for Leicester, Birmingham, and North Midland Counties, and Ireland; and 8.15 p.m. for Peterboro’, Eastern Counties, London, and the south.

At Oakham on Monday, before R. Leese, Esq., Walter Sutton, a tramp,was charged with indecently assaulting Susanah Barrell, wife of Thomas Barrell, at Ketton, on the 13th inst., and was sentenced, under the Vagrancy Act, to 14 days’ imprisonment, with hard labour.

The Cottesmore Hounds – These hounds on Tuesday last were entirely lost for upwards of two hours, owing to the fog and great pace during a run from the Fishponds plantation between Stapleford and Whissendine. They, however, when found in Laxton’s spinney, had polished off a reynard.

200 years ago

November 22, 1822

On Friday the 15th inst., which was throughout a boisterous day, a severe storm came on at Upppingham, about noon, accompanied with hail, and, what is more unusual at this season of the year, a loud clap of thunder.

On Monday last an inquest was taken at Horbling, before Geo. White, Gent. coroner, on the body of a new-born infant, which had been found in a privy there, and which, from some circumstances of a mysterious nature, it was suspected had been murdered. From the evidence of the nurse who had been called in, and of the two medical gentlemen who attended to open the body, (one of whom had previously consulted by the young woman who was proved to be the mother of the child,) the jury were fully satisfied that nothing had been done to injure the child, and that it was still-born; and they returned their verdict accordingly.

On Tuesday another inquest was taken, before the same gentleman as coroner for the Soke of Grantham, on the body of William Forster, a child about 16 moths old, the son of Thomas Forster, of Grantham, cordwainer, who had while running about the room got to the tea-kettle which was standing on the fire full of boiling water, and putting his mouth to the spout, a quantity of steam accidentally passed into the throat and scalded it so fatally that although medical assistance was immediately procured, the child died in less that 24 hours. Both the father and mother were in the room at the time, unconscious of any danger until the infant cried out. The jury returned a verdict of accidental death.

Thomas Jacobs, an old man in the poor-house at Spalding, in returning home from the Three Tuns on Wednesday evening the 13th inst., fell into the Westlode drain, when his call for help was heard by a young man passing, who dragged him out and conducted him home, where he languished until Saturday last, and expired. An inquest was held on the body on Monday, before Samuel Edwards, Gent. coroner. Verdict, died by the visitation of God.

On the night of the 9th instant, about twelve o’clock, as Robert Judd, of Boston, was returning home from the high country, where he had been with a load of fish, he was stopped near Kirton Holme bridge by three men, who, he supposed intended to rob him; but Judd being a stout man and having a hay fork in his cart, seized the weapon, and, in his own defence, stabbed one of the men in the thigh and another in the breast, in consequence of which they all decamped.

All persons to whom James Walling, late of Langtoft, gentleman, deceased, stood indebted at the time of his death, are requested to send their accounts to Mr. William Goodale, of Market Deeping, the Executor of his Will, or to Messrs. Cheales and Forbes, solicitors at Sleaford. And such persons as stand indebted to the estate of the said James Walling, are desired to discharge the amount of their debts to the said William Goodale, or to Messrs. Cheales and Forbes, immediately.