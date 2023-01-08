Stories from new years gone by feature in this week's Mercury Memories.

Every week we take a walk down memory lane, looking at stories up to 200 years ago, thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

January 4, 2013

25 years ago: January 2, 1998 – Gifts galore: Baston C E Primary School children hold up the gifts they brought in as part of a collection for Salvation Army, with Lieutenants Mark and Andrea Sawyer from the organisation.

Social club members have conceded defeat in their fight to convince a company not to withdraw funding and close their clubhouse.

Cummins Generator Technologies decided in November to stop supporting Cummins Social Club in Wharf Road, Stamford.

The firm, which owns the clubhouse and matches employees’ membership fees, said the club was under-utilised.

Members were devastated to hear the news and started a petition against the plans, which attracted about 700 signatures. But the campaign had no effect and the club’s management committee has now been told it has until the end of March to vacate the clubhouse.

Secretary Tim Wade said: “This is final. We have lost the fight. We presented the petition but they had already decided.

“We are going to wind the club down. There is no plan to look for new premises.The cost is one big problem and location is another.”

Members of the public have the opportunity to view plans for a football stadium and sports education centre at two consultation events.

Representatives from New College Stamford, Stamford AFC, and the Burghley House Preservation Trust presented revised plans for a new £5m football ground and sports education facility including a sports hall, on land next to Ryhall Road to Stamford Town Council last month.

Following the announcement the partnership is staging two public information sessions to give people the chance to see the plans and ask questions about the development before a full planning application is submitted.

Estates director of Burghley House Preservation Trust David Pennell said: “People should come and see the proposals to get a clear idea of what we are trying to achieve.

“The point of the consultation is for people to come and have their say, get their questions answered and give us their feedback.”

A man has launched a petition against plans to install traffic lights in Market Deeping because he says they will cause traffic hold-ups.

Andy Pelling says the proposed lights at the junction of Godsey Lane and Hardwicke Gardens will also affect bus services.

Mr Pelling, of Kesteven Close, launched the online petition in December 17 and has more than 300 signatures.

He said: “I use that road pretty regularly as I live one side and work the other but it is something which is going to affect the whole Market Deeping community”

Lincolnshire County Council is due to install the lights from February 4 and says it is the “most appropriate solution” to deal with the traffic.

Mr Pelling, 54, said: “I remember when there were temporary lights on the road and it was absolute chaos.

“People were queuing for ages and cutting down side roads to miss them out.”

The junction is near Tesco and two primary schools.

Delaine Buses changed its 102 service on Sunday because of the lights plan.

The 102 no longer goes along Godey Lane as the firm says it expects the lights would add extra time to the route and cause delays elsewhere. The nearest bus stop is now 400 metres from Godsey Lane in Church Street.

25 years ago

January 2, 1998

50 years ago: January 5, 1973 – One of the tables, with mothers in attendance at the Countess of Ancaster's Christmas party for Edenham children:

Villagers showed the festive spirit is still alive as they battled to keep the cold at bay when scores of families had their power wiped out on Christmas Eve.

Homes in Ryhall, Essendine, Carlby, Braceborough and Belmesthorpe were plunged into darkness at around 11pm due to gale-force winds.

Paul Atkin, of Old Five Bells Cottage, the Square, went into action helping fellow villagers in Ryhall.

His power supply was not affected by the winds, but he soon realised neighbours’ power was off. He invited them into his home to share pots of tea and biscuits, and also let them use his fridge to keep their turkeys and trimmings fresh.

Mr Atkin said: “Once I realised the power had gone in other people’s homes and mine was alright I wanted to help. I think anyone else would have done the same. This is a very friendly village and the Christmas spirit lasts all year round here.”

Power came back to the village at around 12.15pm on Christmas Day but it was too late to save many people’s lunches.

Police chiefs fear that budget cuts could mean fewer officers on the beat in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

The warnings come as Lincolnshire police prepare to appeal against a Government imposed budget cut if £1.4 million.

The reduction was announced at a meeting of the Lincolnshire Police Authority planning and finance committee.

Increased costs for 1998/99 mean a budget requirement of £68.3 million, compared with a maximum allowed budget of £66.8 million resulting in a need for redction and savings of £1.4 million.

Inspector Mick Start, of Stamford police, said: “I would be concerned that any reduction in an already stretched budget would have implications for policing in Stamford, and would cause greater pressure on your limited resources.

His remarks were backed by Inspector Paul Elliott, of Bourne and Market Deeping police stations. He said: “Around 80 per cent of our budget goes on manpower, and there’s only so much meat you can cut off the bone.

“Significant cuts will inevitably lead to a reduction in police officers on the beat.”

Plans to revamp Collyweston village hall have been given a major boost as the first hurdle to securing Lottery cash for the £100,000 project was cleared, writes David Ogden.

The Lottery Board has made further enquiries about the project following the initial application by Collyweston village hall committee.

The committee is likely to find out if its £60,000 bid is successful in early spring.

Committee chairman Bob Chapman said: “Our application for Lottery funding is safely through the first stage as they have made enquiries about what we are planning. There’s still a lot to be done, but we’re ready now to seek planning permission for an extension to the building, which will give us more flexibility in how we use the hall.”

The money will also be used to improve the interior with better catering and stage facilities, and to make the building energy-efficient.

Mr Chapman said: “It will make a big difference to the building being much more attractive both inside and out. At present it is quite cold and not a very nice place to hold meetings or village events, there is no disabled access and it has generally become run-down over the years.”

The Victorian hall, originally the village school, is leased from Burghley House Preservation Trust.

50 years ago

January 5, 1973

To celebrate the preservation of Rutland as a separate district under local government reorganisation, the Lord Lieutenant, Colonel T. C. S. Haywood, and Mrs Haywood, gave a party at their home in Gunthorpe on Friday evening when the guests, numbering well over 100, represented almost every section of the community in the county.

It was a delightfully informal function at which champagne and light refreshments were served while the guests chatted among themselves.

After welcoming them, the Lord Lieutenant recalled that nine years ago the county had cause for rejoicing when it won the fight to retain its independence as a county.

He was pleased to see among them one of the great champions of that fight, Sir Kenneth Ruddle.

“But I’m sure everyone here has in some way or another contributed to Rutland’s success and will continue to contribute to it,” said Colonel Haywood.

In regard to the latest success in securing second tier status it would be impossible to name all those who had worked for it but he thought no one would argue if he mentioned two people in particular – their Member of Parliament, Mr Kenneth Lewis, and Mr Alan Bond, Clerk of the County Council.

An amendment by Coun John Pope (Counthorpe and Creeton) that a watecourses committee recommendation to pipe-in the dyke at Station Street, Rippingale, be referred back, was lost by 15 votes to two, at South Kesteven Rural Council meeting, on Thursday.

Mr Pope, whose amendment was seconded by Coun James Cave (Market Deeping), wanted the Rippingale dyke to be considered in the rural area requiring piping-in.

“Rippingale is no more favoured that any other and should be considered with all other villages,” Mr Pope said.

By 19 votes to two, council decided to go ahead with the Rippingale work.

The weather in South Kesteven over 1972 was in many respects similar to 1966 – persistently cold and cheerless. Nevertheless, apart from a light covering of snow from January 29 to February 1, the year was practically snowless.

In spite of the dull, sunless lengthy periods, rainfall measurements were upwards of three inches below the yearly average over the past 10 years.

A piper put the 300 guests at Friday evening’s Stamford Bunny Ball in Hogmanay spirit.

He was Graham Pryor, who played the bagpipes and welcomed in the New Year – even if it was two days early.

The ball was held in the Assembly Rooms, Stamford, and was organised bthe Stamford branch of the Conservative Association.

Dancing was the the Terry Mann Band and The Keytonics, and raffle tickets were sold by five Bunny Girls – Mrs Vicki Roffe, Miss Julie Goldsmith, Miss Elaine Allwood, Miss Elizabeth Murray and Miss Elaine Hayes.

100 years ago

January 5, 1923

Concert at Stamford Infirmary – An enjoyable time was spent at the Infirmary on Friday evening, when the patients were entertained to tea by the Matron. After tea the out-patients and those who have helped the Institution joined the company, and a beautiful electrically illuminated Christmas tree was unladen by the House Surgeon, attired as Santa Claus. A splendid magical entertainemnt was given by Mr. and Mrs. A Lenox, and selections were rendered by the jazz band, under the conductorship of Sister Briscoe. Miss Smith acted as pianist.

Cycling Accident – The Rev. J. D. Carnegie, Congregational minister, sustained a rather serious injury on Saturday evening whilst cycling on St. Peter’s Hill, Stamford. In endeavouring to avoid running over a little girl, he was thrown on to the road, sustaining cuts on the face and injuries to hands and knees. He also received a severe shock.

The New Year was welcomed by the merry peals of the church bells on Monday morning, and good congregations attended the watchnight services at local places of worship. Some little sensation was caused by the sound of an explosion, the origin of which is unknown, though presumably some boisterous spirit was responsible.

No Ill Effects – At a meeting of the Stamford Board of Guardians on Monday, Mr. J. W. Coulson presiding, the Clerk (Mr. H. J. Tillson) stated that despite all the feasting during the past week the Medical Officer had nothing to report. (Laughter.) The Master (Mr. F. W. Everdell) reported that a number of Clyde unemployed who stayed in the casual ward one night were supplied with bread and cheese, but threw the bread away and took the cheese.

Special Constables – The medals and ribbons issued to special constables for war service were distributed on Wednesday night.

Electricity Charges – At a meeting of the Town Council on Monday evening, Coun. H. V. Blackstone asked if the time had not come to make representations to the Electiric Lighting Company for reductions in their charges. In many other towns reductions were being made, and the charges in Stamford were practically the highest in the country. The Mayor (Mr. J. W. Pepper) replied that the matter was for the Lighting Committee, who would consider it.

Scholar’s Attendance Record – Mrs. Springthorpe, who presented the awards at All Saints’ church Sunday school prize distribution on Wednesday, handed a special award, given by Miss Clapton, to Letty Cliff, a scholar who had not missed an attendance for five years.

Unemployment Office Closes - With the passing of 1922 the local unemployment office was closed, and the work for the Bourne district transferred to Staford. For something like ten years the local agent has been Mr. J. H. Berry, and his district extended as far as Billingborough. The work has been very satisfactorily carried out by Mr. Berry, and the closing of the Bourne office is part of the economy policy of the Government.

150 years ago

January 3, 1873

We are requested to state that the recipients of the late Captain Orme’s charity this Christmas were Widows Berridge, Hicks, and Sutherland.

The inmates of Stamford Union-house have had a fair share of enjoyment this Christmas. Besides the liberal fare on Christmas Day, the children had a well furnished Christmas-tree on Wednesday evening; and the Marquis of Exeter having sent £10 for the purchase of comforts for the inmates, another treat is to be given on Twelfth might – tea for the women, beer and tobacco for the men, and a magic lantern entertainent, with cakes and sweets for the children. The surplus of Lord Exeter’s handsome donation is to be reserved for an out-door pic-nic or excursion in the summer.

Mr. Gilbert, of Burghley Gardens, Stamford, gathered on December 23d two dozen Gloriede Dijon roses. The blooms had not expanded, but by inserting the stalks in damp sand, and placing a hand-light over them in the forcing house, they partially expanded and came to be really useful.

The fine old church at Easton has been most tastefully decorated for Christmas. The church was entirely done by Mrs. Nevile Day, the font by Miss Day, and the arches beautifully wreathed by Mr. Jenny. Tallington church has been artistically decorated with evergreens and flowers. The Rev. F. Carroll has given to each poor widow and aged person 7 cwt. of coals, beside meat, tea, and sugar.

On Tuesday a workman named Edw. Cunnington, while engaged at the implement works of Messrs. Ashby, Jeffery, and Luke, at Stamford, met with an accident by a steam saw. He sustained a compound fracture of all the bones between the wrist and the fingers of the right hand. The case has been treated at the Infirmary, and favourable progress is reported,

Baston – On St. Thomas’s day the Vicar and churchwardens distributed the annual dole of money, above 100 families and widows being recipients; after which about £15 worth of coals was delivered to the poor (carted gratuitously by the farmers). The coals were given from charities founded by the late R. S Norton, Esq. and the widow of the late Rev. W. C. Denshire. Mrs. Rubbins also presented coals to each of the widows.

Bourne Abbey Church – The members of the choir and the society of ringers were entertained to supper by the Vicar on the 19th and 26th ult., and on the 28th by the churchwarden of the parish, Mr. Henry Bott, of the Angel Hotel. On both occasions there was an abundant supply of the good cheer usual at this season; and the singing by the choir and many peals on the hand-bells by the ringers were much enjoyed by the guests invited.

Folkingham – Our fine old parish church has again appeared clothed in its garb of decoration in honour of Christmas-tide, and has, if possible, exceeded all other years for its extreme uniformity of chasteness and elegance. The work has been heartily and cheerfully accomplished by willing hands.

200 years ago

January 3, 1823

On Tuesday evening the annual ball took place for the benefit of the National School in this place. The dancing was kept up till a late hour with much spirit to excellent music. The usual band having been engaged elsewhere, Lord Exeter very kindly and liberally procured the attendance of Payne’s band from London.

On Friday last, an inquest was held at Billingboro’, by Geo. White, coroner, on the body of John Vickers, a farming man, who had died in consequence of being run over by a team of which he had the charge. It appeared in evidence that seven teams left Grantham at nine o’clock on the preceeding Tuesday morning, and did not reach Billingboro’ until half-past six at night, the drivers having stopped drinking at the Nightingale public-house on the road. The deceased, after quitting the house in a state of stupor, rode upon the shafts of his waggon, and ten minutes afterwards fell, when the wheels passed over him. He was conveyed home to Billingboro’ by the other drivers, and died four hours afterwards, leaving a widow and three children. He was an industrious man, 32 years of age, and his melancholy ends another to the numerous instances of the fatal imprudence of riding upon the shafts. The fancied severity of those public-spirited persons who lodge information against drivers who in this way offend against the law, is really a proof only of their considerate kindness.

Suicide – On Friday last an inquest was taken at Strgglethorpe, before George White, Gent. coroner, on the body of Hannah Rowbottom, (a servant of Mr. Chambers, of that place,) who had hanged herself. It appeared in evidence, that the deceased, having risen at her usual time on the preceding morning, went to the stable, and called one of the men-servants to come in and light the fire and get the breakfast ready; and on her return into the house, she met another of the servants, who asked her for a light, when she told him she had not a light, but he might get one in the stable. On two of the men coming into the house a few minutes afterwards, one of them saw some wet upon the floor, which appeared to have come from the chamber above, on which he look a candle and went upstairs, where he found the unhappy woman hanging by a silk handerchief to a baulk of the chamber; he imediately cut her down, and although the witnesses thought no more than five minutes had elapsed from the time they spoke to her, all life was extinct. The Jury, after mature deliberation, returned a verdict of felo de se. The body was accordingly buried in a cross road leading from Stragglethorpe to Broughton and from Beckingham to Ledenham, with a stake driven through it according to law.

On Saturday last, Mr. Elliott, schoolmaster, of Duddington, and his son, took the altitudes of the two spires in Stamford, and found (by a theodolite), St. Mary’s, to the top of the fane, to be 54 yards and 10 inches; and All Saints, to the top of the fane, 50 yards 1 foot and 11 inches.

Lord Northwick had his audit at Ketton, Rutland, on Saturday last, when a return of 25 per cent. was made to the tenantry on their half-year’s rents.