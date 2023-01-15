Delve back up to 200 years ago in our Mercury Memories, with the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

January 11, 2013

25 years ago: January 9, 1998 – Farewell presentation: Nassington School caretaker Barbara Gilder retiring after 22 years, with staff and pupils

Staff at a hair salon were left “sickened” after thieves broke in and stole a charity box containing hundreds of pounds.

Goods worth hundreds of pounds, including GHD hair straighteners, hairdryers, scissors and top-brand products were stolen from Kim Smith’s Hair Design in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, in the early hours of Friday last week.

But it was only when staff realised a collection box had been taken from the reception area the true horror of what had happened sunk in.

Staff had been collecting for a three-year-old cancer sufferer and the box displayed a photograph of the youngster,

The money came from a sweepstake on the weight and birth date of pregnant owner Kim’s baby were also taken.

Nick Hitchens, one of four stylists who work at the salon, discovered the theft when he arrived at work at 8am and found the door leading to the first floor salon had been forced open.

Mercury readers have highlighted the sorry state of the roads across the area as councils look to spend millions of pounds on road repairs.

Despite funding cuts, there is money available to repair potholes and badly worn surfaces on roads in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings, and Rutland.

Lincolnshire County Council, Rutland County Council, Northamptonshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have all been given a cash boost for road repairs by Government, which pledged an extra £215m in the autumn statement to be spend over the next two years.

The councils have pledged to consider areas reported by Mercury readers for repair.

Lincolnshire County Council was given £6.45m to spend on repairs.

Executive councillor for highways and transport William Webb (Con) said: “The extra funding will make a noticeable difference in repairing the county’s roads, and part of it will be used to permanently repair the worst potholes.”

A town partnership held its last meeting on Monday before being disbanded and handed its remaining funds to Stamford Civic Society.

The directors decided to wind up Stamford Town Partnership, which was a community interest company, in March last year for financial reasons. Since then, it has been handing over its responsibilities and the meeting on Monday marked the final stage of the process.

Stamford Town Council has taken on responsibility for the festivals, including Stamford Christmas Festival, and has been given the £4,083 from the partnership’s festival accounts.

The urban group will continue as part of Stamford Civic Society and at the meeting, chairman of the urban group Don Lambert and chairman of the civic society Gwyneth Gibbs, also a partnership member, accepted a cheque for £4,023.

In closing the meeting co-chairman of the partnership Philip Sagar said: “This started life at Stamford Vision 2015 back in 2003 with the sole aim of improving the infrastructure of the town, improving its viability, trying to maintain its heritage and raise its profile.”

25 years ago

January 9, 1998

50 years ago: January 12, 1973 – Stamford St George's church choirboys, all smiles at their New Year party held at the Rectory last week.

A Little Bytham resident is living in fear of her house being flooded by raw sewage every time it rains.

Judith Stafford, of Creeton Road, woke up last Friday to find raw sewage surrounding her house. It was coming up the road, out of a drain cover in her garden and out of an outlet pipe connected to her kitchen sink.

Mrs Stafford said: “It was absolutely awful. I couldn’t use my kitchen sink, do any washing and didn’t dare go near the front door. We contacted Anglian Water, who told us a river had burst its bank and flooded a pumping station.”

The village pumping station was fully submerged by the swollen River Glen, but was still managing to operate.

Anglian Water spokesman Anne Smith said: “Our engineers tried everything possible to sort out the problem. It has been caused by exceptionally high ground water levels seeping into the sewers.

“We have temporarily relieved the problem and are now searching for a permanent solution.”

Mrs Stafford is thankful that, for now, the sewage that surrounded her house for several days has subsided, but fears a repeat occurrence.

“The minute it rains again, the problem is going to come flooding back – literally,” she said.

A Cottesmore family experienced a close brush with death, when a 60ft tree crashed down inches in front of their car during Sunday’s storms.

Sgt Graham Britnell (37), of RAF Cottemsore, was travelling with his wife Jackie and two children along the B668 from Oakham to Cottesmore at 2.45pm, when the tree, weakened by high winds, crashed down into the path of their car.

He said: “We literally escaped death by inches. I heard a creak and looked up and saw the tree coming down in front of us. The main trunk missed the front of the car by inches. The rest of the branches and everything else smashed down on to us and into the windscreen.”

Sgt Britnell, wife Jackie (31) and children Jasmine (7) and Aaron (5) escaped without injury.

“We were shaken and shocked, but our immediate reaction was relief that everyone was okay,” said Sgt Britnell, “after the children calmed down, they were chuffed to get a lift in a recovery vehicle. They saw it as quite an adventure.”

Their car, a Rover 216, was badly damaged.

The fight for Bourne Hospital has been given a boost after the area’s patient watchdog objected to its proposed closure.

The Community Health Council (CHC) voted yesterday to recommend the retention of the hospital, minus the Rowan Ward, as the most appropriate option for health care in the town.

The CHC is now the only body with the power to hold up Lincolnshire Health’s closure plan.

And unless the authority abides by the decision, the matter will be resolved by the Health Minister Frank Dodson MP.

The meeting in Spalding was attended by members of Save Bourne Hospital Action Group who were delighted their fight could go on.

Group member Julie Brutnell, a nurse at the hospital, said: “I am a lot happier now. I just hope Lincolnshire Health will take this on board.

“I felt if the CHC hadn’t done this it would have been failing the people it represents. Whatever happens we will continue to fight.”

Bourne Hospital’s main function is as a GP hospital with respite and elderly care facilities. Almost 3,000 people attend eight outpatients’ clinics there.

50 years ago

January 12, 1973

A parcel which had been inadvertently dropped in an operations building set off a bomb scare at RAF Cottesmore, on Tuesday morning, and the full emergency procedure for dealing with such incidents was put into effect.

The discovery was made at about 9 o’clock and the Stamford fire service and security personnel were immediately alerted.

A call was also put through to the Leicestershire and Rutland Fire Service and a water tender with a crew of six, led by Station officer Jim Sloane, was sent out from Oakham Fire Station.

The firemen stood by while explosive experts examined the parcel and found that it was harmless.

The fire call has been listed as false with good intent.

Uppingham Parish Council has received another set-back in its efforts to find ground for a second playing field to serve the western part of the town.

The Clerk (Mr Noel Branston), reported to Monday’s meeting that a reply had been received from the owner of land on Leicester Road, who had been approached with a view to selling.

“The land was left to me by my father for my lifetime and after that to my children,” wrote the owner, “so it cannot be sold. In any case I do not think the executors would be interested in selling.”

Coun Jack Banks recalled that a petition had been received from residents in this part of Uppingham and commented: “It shows that the need for another playing field is there.”

The chairman, Coun Norman Rees, said there was no doubt about the need, it was a case of finding suitable land.

A mother and her two small children escaped serious injury when a recently converted gas boiler exploded in her kitchen on Friday morning.

Mrs A. E. McGownam of Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, said that although the explosion did not make a lot of noise it hurtled a boiler grill ten feet across the room.

She said: “I hate to think what would have happened if my children had been playing in the kitchen, as they usually do.”

Mr. I. K. McGowan said that they had had trouble with the boiler before, soon after they had been converted in November. Complications arose over the pilot light.

The fitters, who fixed the boiler from Servotomic Ltd, of Nottingham, reduced the size of the pilot light.

After the explosion Mrs McGowan contacted the Gas Board and they checked for leaks, and they told MrsMcGowan that the pilot light was too small. However, they they could not do anything about it as it was the responsibility of Servotomic.

Mr and Mrs McGowan were without heat and hot water until Monday afternoon, when the boiler was fixed by the Servotomic fitters.

The reason given for the explosion by the Servotomic fitter was that the pilot light was too samll to ignite the gas when the heating automatically switched itself on in the morning. This led to a build-up of gas pressure and the final explosion.

Mrs McGowan says: “I’m very wary of the boiler now.”

100 years ago

January 12, 1923

Burial Board’s Chairman – At the quarterly meeting of the Stamford Burial Joint Committee on Tuesday evening, Ald. Dobbs was re-elected chairman for the ensuing year. There was also present Ald. H. T. Daniels, R. March, F. K. Parker, Councillors H. V. Blackstone, L. Jones, H. Deer, A. S. Hollis, and A. Underwood. The quarterly meetings were fixed for April 3rd, July 3rd, Oct. 2nd, and Jan. 1, 1924. The Clerk reported that during the quarter there had been 32 interments, compared with 29 the previous quarter. Twenty-three adults were interred, against 25; seven children under five, as against thee; and two between five and sixteen years of age, as against one.

Sunday Scholars’ Treat – The children of the primary department of the Stamford Congregational church Sunday school were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. H. Allen at an enjoyable meeting on Tuesday night in the Albert-hall. Mrs. Allen took the chair for the first portion, which included numerous recitations and items by the children. A large Christmas-tree, heavily laden with gifts, was the centre of attraction, particularly when Father Christmas (impersonated by Mrs. H. M. Lenox) appeared to distribute the parcels. In addition each child received sweets, nuts, and oranges.

Prizes for Dancers – A very pleasurable evening was spent by about 50 people at the Red Triangle Hut, Stamford, on Thursday night, on the occasion of a dance in aid of the Thursday Football Club. Mr. Harry Jones’s orchestra supplied the music, and Mr. R, Edinborough was M.C. Streamers and balloons were provided, and a spot waltzing competition was won by Mr. J. Walker and Miss Frost, whilst Mr. C. Dodman won the prize for guessing the name of a doll. The refreshments were managed by Mr. and Mrs. F. Lincoln.

Church Lads’ New Club – On Wednesday evening the Mayor (Mr. J. W. Pepper) opened the Church Lads’ new club premises in Silver-lane, Stamford. Coun. H. Deer presided over a good gathering. The mayor eulogised the work of Miss Lowe, the secretary, and also the Lowe family in general for their philanthropic and social efforts in the town.

Bourne

Little Boy’s Thanks – At the fortnightly meeting of the Board of Guardians on Thursday, the Clerk read a letter from an eleven-year-old boy inmate, who wrote that all in the House had a happy Christmas, and wished the Board a bright New Year. He referred to the lovely gifts which Santa Claus had brought them, and added that the Matron had said that if they were all good they would have a New Year’s party. The letter concluded “From one of the grateful little boys.” The Board was highly pleased with the letter.

Sale of Old Grammar School – The Board of Education have this week issued a local notice of the proposed sale of the old Grammar School for the sum of £100, the vendors to pay the cost of transfer. The notice is the outcome of the decision of the Secondary School Governors to accept the offer of the Vicar on the above terms for the sale of the building and site.

150 years ago

January 10, 1873

In Stamford district in the quarter ended Dec.31st, 1872, 40 boys and 54 girls were born. The deaths were 32 males and 31 females: of these 16 were under 1 year, and 23 over 60 years of age. Two persons died of diarrhoea, and 3 fever (not scarlet). No deaths were recorded from small-pox, measles, scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough, cholera, or violence, and there were no inquest cases.

At Stamford petty sessions on Saturday there was no criminal business to transact. The licence of the Star and Garter public-house, Scotgate, was transferred from Hy. B. Taylor to his widow. Mr. Drewery, confectioner, All Saints’-place, was granted a licence to sell British wines.

Stamford Union – The business at the Board meetings continues light for the winter season. On Wednesday last the statistics were as follows: Inmates of the house 136; corresponding period of last year 151; decrease 15. Recipients of out-relief 790, at a cost of £91 5s. 7½d.; corresponding period of last year 848, at a cost of £93 1s. 7d. Wayfarers relieved during the week 27. The master reported that on Twelfth-night the men, women, and children indulged with tea, cake, tobacco, and beer, and expressed their gratitude to the Marquis of Exeter for the liberal donation which produced the treat.

The Weather of Dec. 1872 – Observations taken daily at Tickencote, Rutland, at 9 a.m. : Rain fell on 22 days during the month. The greatest fall of rain in one day was on the 17th, when 0.98 inch was registered. Rail fell on 209 days of the year 1872. The total fall in the year was 34.31 inches. W. Hayes.

An inquest was held at Ryhall on the 2d inst. before Mr. Keal, coroner, touching the death of Mary Jane Allam, five months old, daughter of Francis Allam, labourer. It appeared that the mother of the infant died a few days after she was born, and since then she has been taken care of by her aunt. On the 31st ult. the child went to bed apparently in her usual health, and was found dead ten minutes after. A post-mortem examination showed the stomach was well nourished and the organs healthy, and that death was caused by slight congestion of the lungs. Verdict, natural causes.

Bourn

The inmates of the Union-house have had a fair show of enjoyment this Christmas. Besides the liberal fare of Christmas-day, Lord Aveland has sent £10 for the purchase of comforts for the inmates, a portion of which was dispensed on New Year’s-day, and the remainder reserved for a further treat.

On Tuesday evening last a very interesting address and excellent readings, interspersed with vocal and instrumental music, were given in the school-room adjoining the Independent chapel, Eastgate, Bourn, by Mr. Sutterby, of Long Sutton, in connection with the Bourn Literary Society. At the close a collection, amounting to about 30s., was made on behalf of the funds of the society.

The Wesleyans of Thurlby held their annual sale of useful and fancy articles a few days ago. There was a public tea, to which 100 sat down. The whole affair proved a success, the singing and playing of the Rev. J. Little and Mr. and Miss Hayes adding very much to the pleasure of the evening. Amount of proceeds £15 3s. 9d.

200 years ago

January 10, 1823

On Monday an inquest was held before the coroner for this borough on the body of Wm. Olphin, nine years of age, (son of W. Olphin, fish-carrier, of Stamford,) who was killed on Sunday whilst in the act of removing a support from under a cart standing in Tenter-meadow. The support suddenly giving way, the cart body, filled with heavy clay, descended upon the chest of the boy, and crushed him so fatally as to cause his death a short time afterwards. Verdict, accidentally killed.

An inquest was held at Deeping St. James on the 1st inst. by Samuel Edwards, Gent. coroner, on the body of Julia the infant child of Robert Hague and wife, when it appeared in evidence that the child’s death was occasioned by the father (who is a man of very weak intellect) having inadvertently administered to her too powerful a dose of Godfrey’s cordial. Great blame was attributed to the mother for allowing her infant to remain unattended in bed for seven or eight hours in the day-time, and she was severely reprimanded by the coroner for such neglect.

On Wednesday the 1st inst. an inquest was held at Swineshead, before Charles Mastin, Gent. coroner, on the body of John Brooks, who it appeared had, on the morning of his death, gone to his work and his labour on the farm of Richard Calthrop, Esq.of Swineshead Abbey, and on his return home in the afternoon, complaining of a pain in the stomach, called at the house of Mr. Edward Cole, the Wheat Sheaf inn, for a glass of gin: as soon as he had swallowed it, he dropped down on the kitchen floor, and instantly expired. And on Thursday the 2d an inquest was held by the same coroner, at Heckington, on the body of Thomas Gadsby, who having arrived there on a visit to his daughter in good health, was found dead in bed the next morning. Verdict in both cases, died by the visitation of God.

The Rev. Mr. Hardyman, of North Luffenham, returned 20 per cent. to his tenants upon the year’s tithes at his late audit, and very liberally agreed to give the same return at the end of the next year, although the tenants had entered upon them at their former rate.

General and Mrs. Birch Reynardson’s annual donation, consisting of large portions of beef and bread, and a quantity of blankets, has been seasonably experienced by an increased number of poor families of the parishes of Holywell, Little Bytham and Castle Bytham.

There are eighty-nine horses named for the great St. Leger at Doncaster for 1823; among which are four of the Marquis of Exeter’s, and one of Dr. J. Willis’.

Market Deeping.

J. Marriott, Brazier and Tin-plate Worker respectfully informs the inhabitants of Market Deeping and its vicinity, that he has taken and entered a Shop and Premises in Church-street, where he intends to carry on the above business in all their branches, and solicits a share of public patronage and support. J. M. manufactures Tin, Iron, and Copper Spouting, all orders for which, and for every other article in the trade, shall be punctually and expeditiously executed on the lowest terms. January, 1823.