We take a look at what was making the news up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

25 years ago: May 29, 1998 – Models and organisers of a fashion show in Exton Village Hall

10 years ago

May 31, 2013

Work on a new £5m football ground and sports centre is set to begin this summer and should be completed by September next year.

Stamford AFC, Burghley House Preservation Trust and New College Stamford have joined up to build the new facility on land off Ryhall Road on the outskirts of Stamford.

Full planning permission was granted in March. But contractors have been unable to move on site because of technical discussion with South Kesteven District Council about access and road safety.

Under the plans a right-turn lane for cars coming from the Ryhall direction will be added to Ryhall Road and the footpath will be improved and extended.

These discussions are now at an end and updated highways conditions will be discussed at a district council development control committee meeting on Tuesday.

Planning officers have recommended councillors approve the reworded conditions.

Burghley estate director David Pennell said: “We very much hope that once it is done we can crack on with starting the development.”

25 years ago: May 29, 1998 – Netting some cash: Clockwise, from left – Charlotte Graham (15), Kadee Wray (12), Emma Knighton (12) Jo Mawdsley (15), Gemma Suffling (15) and Kate Layhe (13) raise some cash with a sponsored game of netball.

Police are stepping up their patrols to combat the illegal use of off-road bikes.

Officers in Stamford have had several reports in recent weeks of people riding bikes that are not road-legal or riding on private land without the owner's permission.

PC Debbie Bowen said: “Officers at Stamford police station will therefore be conducting proactive patrols, particularly in the reported 'hot spot' areas, and taking positive action.

“Work will also be conducted in conjunction with the South Kesteven District Council antisocial behaviour team for a community safety partnership approach.”

PV Bowen urged residents to report any bikes they think may be riding illegally so they could be investigated.

She added: “We are encouraging the local community to work with Lincolnshire Police, not only to report incidents so that they are representative of the local area on the new 101 phone number, but to be mindful that if you own such a vehicle, that this needs to be ridden at an appropriate location, in an appropriate manner and if used on private land, this needs to be with the owner's permission.”

50 years ago: June 1, 1973 – Oakham Guides run one of the stalls – a bottle stall – at the Burley-on-the-Hill show jumping competitions.

A group behind plans to set up a free school in Stamford have called on parents to register their support for the project online.

The group of five Stamford residents revealed their idea in response to a perceived lack of secondary opportunities for brighter children in the town.

They sey up a website to explain the idea and declared their intention to apply for Government funding to set up the new school.

The group says the initial response from parents has been strong but they now need people to sign up to a register to demonstrate to the Department for Education that support for the idea exists.

Member Kevin Brooks said: “We now need Stamford parents to support our vision.

“In order to be successul with our applciation to the Department for Education we must demonstrate sufficient local demand for Stamford Free School.

“It is not enough to have a signed petition – we must produce a formal list of parents, living in Stamford or surrounding villages, with children of primary school age, who would make Stamford Free School their first choice.

“It is important to recognised that this is a completely confidential indication of preference, is not binding and has no bearing on the local authority admissions process.”

25 years ago: May 29, 1998 – Biscuit bonus: Copthill School pupils toast the success of heir tuck shop with Zena Coles, chairman of Stamford and Bourne District, Macmillan Cancer Relief

25 years ago

May 29, 1998

He's free at last!

Stamford's famous duck, nicknamed Daffy after being spotted with a plastic can binder stuck on his head. Has finally been captured and released from his torment.

For four months RSCPA inspectors and members of the public have led unsuccessful sorties on the Meadows.

Finally on Friday council worker Howard Rotherham caught the unlucky fowl on the River Welland.

Now the RSPCA has warned people to stop carelessly dumping their litter around Stamford Meadows to avoid more wildlife being harmed.

RSPCA Insp Lewis Trickey said: “People should be more careful – even when disposing of very common times.

“The problem with the duck needn't have happened.

“People must remember to break the rings in can binders, or cut them with scissors, before putting them in the bin.”

Town clerk Tony Wain said: “With all the litter bins we have around the meadows there's no excuse for dropping litter. It's a menace.”

50 years ago: June 1, 1973 – On Thursday Coun Alex Brodie became Stamford Borough's last Mayor in a line stretching back 500 years. Pictured Deputy Mayor Ald R. Grainger and the Town Clerk Mr Harold Bedford place the chain of office around the neck of Coun Brodie.

Inconsiderate cyclists and pedestrians at Deeping St James will still be able to ride and walk over graves after an appeal for action failed.

The parish council has demanded that something be done to prevent people taking a short cut through the Priory Church churchyard – trampling on graves which are centuries old.

However, South Kesteven District Council, which is responsible for maintaining the area, has said any attempt to install fencing would not be financially feasible.

Deeping St James parish council clerk Louis Jones said: “For a considerable time children and grown-ups have been riding over these graves. They may be old – but that's not the point is it?”

Mr Jones wrote to SKDC on behalf of the parish council asking for action to be taken, but was told that the district council was only responsible for maintenance of the churchyard as it is.

Mr Jones disagrees. “It is their responsibility and I would like them to accept it. I think this comes under the heading of maintenance. They are getting out of doing anything.”

Regardless of whose responsibility it is, SKDC spokesman Harry Thomas said the cost involved would make any action unlikely. The only way to stop people cutting the corner would be to put up fencing, which would have to be substantial and cost at least £1,000. It isn't feasible to spend £1,000 on that.”

25 years ago: May 29, 1998 – Youngsters stage their version of James and the Giant Peach. From left: Rebecca Henthorn (9) as James, Lauren Small (9) as Snikes, and Rosie Banks (9) as Aunt Sponge

Plans for a commemorative ceremony at Stamford School will go ahead next week – despite the theft of a war mascot's gravestone.

A special ceremony was held last year to celebrate the life of Smokey – the canine member of the Polish Medical Parachute Brigade based at the school in World War II – with the laying of a gravestone where the dog is buried.

But last Friday the £700 headstone was stolen from the grounds of Clapton House – with a group of Polish and American dignitaries due to arrive to commemorate the lives of those who died in the conflict on Saturday (June 6).

George Woolf, commanding officer of the school's Combined Cadet Force, said: “We are not going to let this spoil the big day. Everyone has been really shocked that such a thing could happen.

“A lot of the boys spent Friday turning the school grounds upside down in the hope that they would find it. The theft has caused a lot of heartache, but thanks to a lot of hard work it can be recified.”

50 years ago: June 1, 1973 – Stamford Town Prize Silver Band leads the annual Mayor's Sunday parade down Barn Hill on Sunday morning

50 years ago

June 1, 1973

More than two years of serious inconvenience has ended for two disabled Stamford people.

For Stamford Borough Council have just approved a plan to have a section of the pavement in Churchill Road, Stamford, lowered so that the two disabled people can get safely off the path in their wheelchairs.

Miss Ethel Ingram and Mr Patrick Kiely live in a block of council flats, in Charles Road. Miss Ingram lives alone.

She said: “We are so grateful to the council. It will mean that if I want to post a letter at the corner box, I can.

“Before, my letters have not been posted simply because I could not get off the pavement.”

Mr Kiely, whose wife goes out to work, added: “When the welfare officer came to see us we thought it would be a good opportunity to ask if something could be done. The next thing we knew was when a council official came round and told us that the work will be done soon.”

Miss Ingram was also told that the pavement would be lowered opposite the Churchill Road entrance so that she may keep off the road as much as possible.

25 years ago: May 29, 1998 – Sport for all at Vale of Catmose College in Oakham. Pupils celebrate being just one of the 27 schools in the East Midlands to receive the English Sports Council Sportsmark award.

Another nail was hammered into the coffin of Dyke's tiny village school yesterday despite the campaign to save it from closure.

For Kesteven Education Committee said again that the school must close once the new primary school at Bourne is ready.

The decision will come as a blow to protesting villagers who claim that the 30-pupil school is the lifeblood of the village.

About 90 per cent of the village's 200 population signed a petition to Education Secretary Mrs Margaret Thatcher pleading for the school to be saved.

And they got a pledge from Rutland and Stamford MP Mr Kenneth Lewis that their views would be strongly conveyed to the minister.

But he said that the real power lay with the Education Committee and that local councillors would have to be called in to lend support.

At yesterday's Education Committee meeting in Stamford the closure decision was re-affirmed.

Members stressed that the good education standards of the 75-year-old school were not being disputed.

But it was their policy to close small primary schools because they believe pupils had better opportunities in larger primary schools.

Leaders of the Dyke protest estimate that it will be four or five years before the new Bourne school is ready.

Shocked conservationists are fighting plans for a building they claim would be “badly out of character in Stamford.”

The building, a 133ft long office block in Maiden Lane, is proposed by the Peterborough firm of Mitchell Construction Development Ltd.

It would be 33 feet high with a continuous roof line and would be built on the west side of Maiden Lane, south of the King's Head.

The plans, which have been slightly amended since they were first put forward, have not yet got planning permission from the Borough Council.

A decision is being deferred until further consultations take place.

Although it has made no official comment it is understood Stamford Civic Society are most worried that the continuous frontage of the building, which they feel would tend to take the curve out of Maiden Lane and look rather drab.

On Wednesday the Mayor, Coun Alex Brodie, said: “The council wants to see the right sort of building go up in Maiden Lane. But no decision will be taken until the planning committee meet later this month.”

100 years ago

June 1, 1923

Cadets Physical Training Competition – The Stamford School Corps has recently achieved considerable success in the “Lady West” physical training competition. Last term the school team was judged to be the most proficient in Lincolnshire. In the next round they had to compete against teams for all units in the Northern Command. In this round they were again successful. They then had to compete against the wining teams from the Scottish and Western Commands, but on this occasion they were beaten by the team from Ayr Academy, which will now compete in the final. This takes place at the Military Tournament at Olympia, at which Ayr Academy was successful in winning the trophy last year.

Another Success For Martin's – At the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society's Show, Balmoral, Belfast, on May 24th and 25th, the first prize silver medal was awarded to Martin's new pattern gap-head combined side-delivery rake, swath turner and tedder.

Concert - There was a large attendance at a very successful concert held at the Assembly-rooms, Stamford, on Thursday, an interesting programme being contributed to by Dr. Malcolm Sargent, Miss Dilys Jones, and Miss Sybil Eaton, Miss Dilys Jones's beautiful contralto voice was heard to much advantage, and the audience were enthusiastically insistent in demands for encores, while sustained indications of appreciation greeted Miss Sybil Eaton's delightful violin contributions, which included “Lullaby,” “Allegro” (Bach), “Londonderry Air,” etc. Dr. Malcolm Sargent presided at the piano, and his execution was worthy of his high reputation in the musical world. Altogether the concert afforded a feast of music such as is rarely enjoyed by provincial audiences.

“Buy At Home” - At a meeting of the Board of Guardians on Monday, the Marquess of Exeter presiding, a circular from the Minister of Health was read, asking all public authorities, whenever possible, to trade with firms within the British Empire.

Empire Day – Empire Day was duly observed in the Stamford schools during the past week. Chief interest centred in the speeches of the King and Queen which were reproduced on gramophones.

Cycling Accident – Whilst cycling over Queen's Bridge, Bourne, Frank Parrish, a youth of the town, had the misfortune to crash into the shop window of Mr. G. E. Bett. He sustained several cuts and abrasions on the face and arm, but luckily none was serious.

Wayfarer's Warning To Police Constable

At the police court on Friday John Driver and Edmund Brown, no fixed abode, were charged with stealing eight stones of lead piping, value £2, at Bourne, on May 20th

P.c. Crisp said Brown approached him and said: “I am going to 'pinch' some lead piping.” P.c. Crisp told them to get out of the town or into the Workhouse, or he would take them in charge for loitering. Driver said: “We don't want to go in there. We want to go the Boston Quarter Sessions.” About half an hour later witness observed the prisoners each carrying a roll of lead piping. Witness spoke to them, and said: “What are you going to do with that?” Both replied: “We have 'pinched' it, and we are going to sell it.

The Chairman inquired whether prisoners desired to be tried by a jury or dealt with by that court, whereuon each promptly said, “I will go to the Assizes.”

They were committed to Lincoln Assizes.

150 years ago

May 30, 1873

It is understood the Bank Holiday on Whit-Monday is to be observed by the tradesmen of Stamford as closely as it was on Easter Monday, and that no shops, except those for the sale of provisions, will be opened.

The newly-erected dwelling-house, the property of Mr. J. Ringham, innkeeper, at the top of St. Paul's-street, Stamford, was offered for sale by auction, by Mr. Langley, on Friday last, by order of the trustees under J. Redmill's bankruptcy, but it was not sold, the highest bid being £910, and the reserve £1050.

We hear that the negotiations for transferring the waterworks from the Marquis of Exeter to the Local Boards of Stamford do not progress satisfactorily, and that very serious misgivings are now entertained whether an adequate supply of water can be obtained from the south side of the town. It is said the moderate safeguards required on the part of the Corporation before it is prudent to complete a lease of the works are objected to, and that at every step of the negotiation difficulties are thrust forward, which render a speedy settlement of the question very improbable. It is not creditable that “men of business” should fail to come to an understanding upon a really simple proposal.

Accidents – On the 22d an accident happened to William Lister, in the employ of Messrs. Coulson and Wear, the Rock Iron Works, Scotgate, Stamford: he was shoring up the hinder part of a combine, when the “jack” slipped its hold and the machine fell on the poor fellow's back, and seriously injured him internally. On Monday, Michael Hugh, a mechanic employed at Messrs. Ashby, Jeffery, and Luke's, fell off a drilling machine and sprained both ankles.

Stamford Union – A remarkable application was made to the Guardians at the Board meeting on Wednesday by a mason named Weston. His wife had been in the Union-house since the 2d December, he having left her to go in search of work. He was unable to find employment, and had himself to seek asylum at Grantham Union-house. He had now obtained work, and wished to remove his wife to lodgings, and out of his earnings pay the Guardians for the cost of her maintenance while an inmate of the house. Being asked how much a week he could devote to the liquidation of the debt he said 7s. a week and undertook to pay that amount punctually so long as he continued to obtain employment. The Guardians commended the man for his integrity, and remarked that it was a rare case of restitution.

A vestry meeting was held at Bourn on the 24th inst.: Mr. H. Osborn in the chair. The first business was to take into consideration a request to the surveyors of highways to metal and construct as a hard road what is called the “Mill Drove.” Mr. Charles Eldred, as one of the surveyors, said he would undertake to have the ruts packed in and the drove rounded in the middle: he suggested that the occupiers should themselves carry some kale (or refuse stone) to the drove, and as there was gravel near at hand the surveyors would put some on; but he objected to do more than that. The next business was the appointment of a collector of property and income tax. There was no applicant, and the meeting declined to take any steps in the matter.

200 years ago

May 30, 1823

The remains of the late Henry Fryer, Esq. whose decease it was our painful duty to notice in our last paper, were interred on Tuesday the 27th inst. in St. Martin's church. This town and neighbourhood have sustained a severe loss in his death. His benevolent designs, however, have extended beyond the grave, and we have the satisfaction of recording the following legacies given by his will for charitable purposes, viz. the interest of £2000 perpetually to be applied for the use of the poor Widows of Bedesmen who at their deaths were upon the foundation of Lord Burghley's Hospital in St. Martin's, and Truesdale's Hospital in Stamford; the interest of £1000 perpetually to the trustees of Hopkin's Hospital; of the like sum to the trustees of Williamson's Callis; of the like sum to the trustees of All Saints' Callis; and of the like sum to the trustees of Snowden's Hospital, for the use of the poor Widows for the time being in those establishments in this town, which were before very scantily endowed; the interest of two sums of £50 to be annually applied in the purchase of meat during the winter for the use of the poor in Stainfield in the parish of Morton near Bourn, and of Folksworth in Huntingdonshire; and the interest of £100 to be distributed by the Vicar of St. Martin's yearly at Christmas among 20 poor Widows of that parish. To the Blue-coat School in Stamford £100; to the National School for Girls in Stamford £100; to the Sunday school in St. Martin's £100; to the Lincoln Clergy Charity £100; to the Society for the Promoting Christian Knowledge £100; to the Society for the Relief of Persons Imprisoned for Small Debts £100; to the Asylum for Deaf and Dumb £100; to the School for the Indigent Blind £100; and to the Philanthropic Society £100. There is a bequest of £1000 for charitable purposes at the discretion of the Executors; and the whole of the residue of the personal estate, which we understand is considerable, is given towards the establishment of a General Infirmary for the Town of Stamford and the County of Rutland and surrounding country, if by the co-operaton of benevolent individuals that object shall be carried into effect within a limited time, or if not, then the fund is disposed of in favor of existing Infirmaries or Hospitals.

The Bill for effecting the drainage of Deeping Fen by steam engines was read a third time and passed the House of Lords on Tuesday last.

On Wednesday a shocking accident happened in a stone-pit in Luffenham field, Rutland: three men were at work, when the earth gave way and fell in upon two of them: they were soon extricated, but one of them is not likely to recover.

On the 13th instant (the day on which Mr. Harrison's house at Sibsey was burnt down,) a fire broke out on the premises belonging to Mr. David Sykes, in the East Fen parochial allotment, on the south side of and adjoining to Whitecross Clough Drain, occasioned by some sparks flying out of a chimney of the dwelling, and lodged in some straw near the out-buildings. A boar and two other valuable pigs were burnt so much as to cause their death. They were the property of ----- Maddison, the groundkeeper there.