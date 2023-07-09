A range of stories from up to 200 years ago feature in this week’s Mercury Memories.

Every week we take a look at the archives with the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

25 years ago: July 3, 1998 – Stage hopefuls: Welland School of Dance students Janina McKenzie (front, left), Lesley Simcock and Julia McKenzie with some of the school's younger pupils.

10 years ago

July 5, 2013

Campaigners who want to set up a new secondary school in Stamford say they have the support of more than 700 families.

Stamford Free School group is now close to submitting a formal application to the Government. In just four weeks, hundreds of people have registered an interest on the group's website, saying they would make the free school the first choice for their children.

The team behind the plans is led by parents with children at Stamford's primary schools and is now just a few short of the total it needs to submit an application to the Department for Education.

A statement from the group said: “We now have more than 700 chilren signed up in support of the Stamford Free School campaign.

“That's a fantastic total to have reached in just over four weeks and we are grateful to everyone in Stamford and the surrounding villages who have taken the time to support our vision.

“However, a successful application is not a foregone conclusion. We still need more people to sign up in support of the school particularly parents of children in Year 3 and Year 4.”

25 years ago: July 3, 1998 – Rosie Oates (9) and the Malcolm Sargent School morris dancing team, pictured at the annual fete.

A carnival with more than 100 years of history will ring to the sound of swords clashing as a battle re-enactment group takes centre stage.

The Deeping Lions Carnival takes place on John Eve Field in Market Deeping from 10am to 5pm tomorrow.

One of the highlights this year is sure to be The English Free Companyne, a living history and battle re-enactment group.

Aside from the re-enactors, there is a packed programme of events for people to enjoy.

The music stage will host several performances, with acts from across the spectrum including one from the Deepings Youth Centre..

In the arena there will be displays of gymnastics and karate, as well as a show from a dog training group.

Last year's carnival queen Rebecca Keating will hand over her crown to her successor Molly Markham.

And there will be a funfair, craft stalls, car boot sale and a beer and wine tent for people to enjoy.

25 years ago: July 3, 1998 – Safety first: St John Ambulance volunteers Ken Porter and Denny Depradines with youngsters at Wansford Pre-School.

A former clubhouse which has been transformed into a youth centre was officially opened on Sunday with people getting to try the facilities.

Captains at the Stamford Corps of the Salvation Army Ian and Margot Walford will run the new centre, known as The Shack at the Recreation Ground in Stamford.

The couple have spent a year refurbishing the former Belton Bowls pavilion and raising funds for the project after recognising there was not enough for young people to do.

They received grants from the Harry Skells Trust, Stamford Young People's Charity and South Kesteven Community Safety Partnership and representatives from the good causes were invited to the opening.

Margot said: “The opening went really well. We had a good number of people there and gave out several leaflets.

“It was a very positive weekend. As a safe place for young people of all ages, we hope The Shack will be a great venue.”

Margot thanked Charlie Straker, Heidi Haxeltine and Becky Perry for their help.

The Shack offers gaming, music videos and pool, and will be open on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm until 10pm for all young people, but particularly for those aged 16 and over.

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 – A group of winning artists and poets pictured during the Stamford Festival of art and poetry prize giving at the Arts Centre, Stamford, on Wednesday.

25 years ago

July 3, 1998

Mindless yobs frustrated by England's World Cup defeat on Tuesday night decided to end their evening by rampaging through Stamford.

A gang wreaked havoc in St Mary's Hill by smashing hanging baskets and window boxes, while a bottle was thrown through the window of a High Street shop.

The attacks could damage Stamford's chances in the East Midlands in Bloom competition - judges will arrive on Thursday to award marks for tidiness and floral displays.

Sue's Flower Shop, in St Mary's Hill, was one of the businesses singled out for vandalism. Owner Sue Gray said: “When we arrived at the shop the hanging baskets were in the road, their chains were broken and the plants had been kicked all over the road.

“It's just mindless. We're trying to do something to make the town look nice, but they have half a lager and this happens.”

It is believed England's defeat on penalties by Argentina fuelled the trouble.

The Baker's Oven, in Stamford High Street, was damaged when a bottle was thrown through its window.

The shame-faced culprit appeared at the shop on Wednesday morning to apologise and offer to pay for the damage. A man is now helping police with their enquiries.

But Stamford police believe the damage was not too widespread. Sgt Peter Lawrence said: “The pubs were alright and we had no public order problems really.”

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 – The “Midsummer Night's Dream” float by the 2nd Oakham Girl Guides in the Oakham carnival parade on Saturday.

Stamford children are being urged to join the fight to divert lorries away from the town centre.

Members of Stamford Residents' Traffic Association have organised a poster competition with schools in a bid to raise awareness of the problems caused by heavy traffic in Stamford.

The competition, which will be judged by the end of the summer term, will be split into two groups, senior and junior schools.

There is a main prize of a £75 voucher for the winning pupil's school science department and other smaller prizes for runners-up.

Bill Simpson, association spokesman, said: “It is important that young people do get involved. There is the question of increases in asthma from the fumes and sadly schools are having to make provision for people with asthma. Those that live on main streets are at risk.”

25 years ago: July 3, 1998 – Lady Victoria Leatham, Stamford Mayor Colin Evans and former Mayor Alec Burt and townspeople gather for the opening of the Princess Diana memorial in Burghley Park.

The Deepings bypass is bearing completion and will be opened to motorists before the end of the month.

The £10.5 million project should be offically opened on August 5 – on schedule and within its budget.

However, vehicles could be using the new road by the middle of this month. Engineers are now overseeing the final stages of the work and plan to open the bypass as soon as it is safe to do so.

Brian Thompson, Lincolnshire County Council assistant chief engineer, said: “Work began in March 1997 and was to take 18 months, so we are slightly ahead of schedule.

“We would rather not put a precise date on when the road will open, but we are pleased with the progress made.”

Lawrie Haynes, chief executive of the Highways Agency, is expected to be guest of honour at the official opening.

But Mr Thompson has warned that some work will continue for weeks after the opening, as certain engineering task cannot be completed until parts of the former routes are disused.

Mayor of Market Deeping, Bob Broughton, said: “We've been after a bypass for 40 years so it will be quite an historic day for the town. People can't wait to see the effect it's going to have.”

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 – Recent efforts at Greetham organised by Mrs Brenda Dalby for the Rutland Society for Mentally Handicapped Children, raised £63.50 net. Picture was taken at the balloon stall.

50 years ago

July 6, 1973

Plans to bring a comprehensive education scheme to Stamford have been shelved – for nine months at least.

This became clear on Wednesday as Kesteven Education Committee decided to leave the next move to the new Lincolnshire County Council, which takes over next April.

Parents, teachers, managers and governors all rejected the scheme proposed for Stamford in a postal poll last month.

The Education Committee say they still believe the scheme, which would have meant Fane and Exeter Schools becoming 11-16 comprehensives with all over 16 tuition at the college, was the best possible.

They say the only alternative would have been to retain a form of selective education for all pupils in the area.

Said chairman Coun Mrs Mary Large: “It is still possible that the scheme could be accepted by the new Lincolnshire County Council.

“And I still believe it has been a reasonable exercise to have conducted the poll.”

Mrs Large said the committee were being “utterly realistic” and realising there was nothing more they could do before the new county council took over.

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 – Cause and effect at the Deeping strawberry fair on Saturday. An accurate throw leads to a ducking.

Residents of Stamford's “prefabs” may present a protest petition over plans to move them into new council houses.

The Borough Council want to dispose of the 29-year-old buildings because they say the roofs leak and they have reached the end of their useful life.

But the residents have decided that they want to stay in the area, which they claim is conveniently placed for the town.

Earlier this week we spoke to some of the residents and they say that, at their time of life, they do not want to move.

One resident of Woodville Road referred to the new homes in Edinburgh Road as the 'North Pole' and added: “Why should we be moved around just because we are old?”

Miss M. Ransome, of 117 Essex Road, is thinking of organising a petition if the council go through with their plans.

Most of the people we spoke to, knew little about the proposals until a report of the council meeting appeared in the “Mercury” last week.

Increased rents are also a major worry. Elderly people do not want to pay more rent to live somewhere less convenient.

Mr H. C. Foster, of 119 Essex Road, said: “It is such a nice area to live, so why should we move and have to pay more rent? Anyway, there is nothing wrong with these prefabs.”

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 – An evening garden party held in the grounds of South Witham Rectory on Saturday attracted a large crowd and raised £170 for church funds. Pictured: Children busy with the treasure hunt.

Deeping traders expressed anger at the new rating assessment when they met at an extraordinary meeting, at the Bull Hotel, Market Deeping, on Monday.

Mr Lawrence, of Deeping Travel, explained to a very full attendance that it was thought that open discussion on the thoughts and points for complaint could help to put together a case for the traders regarding the new high rises in rates in the Deepings.

Mr. J. McEwan (chairman) presided, and after members had discussed their own positions it was decided to ask the valuation officer to attend a meeting. A protest will then be sent to the rating authority.

Questions were asked about the new car park, shortly to be constructed and members heard that it was possible that about 60 cars would be catered for. This was thought a meagre number in view of the car parking difficulties in Market Deeping.

50 years ago: July 6, 1973 - Nearly 100 women saw a demonstration of handicrafts at Braunston Village Hall, on Thursday. In the picture Mrs D. E. Marston demonstrates patchwork.

100 years ago

July 6, 1923

German Soldiers' Tombstones – Ald. A. Dobbs presided at a meeting of the Stamford Burial Joint Committee on Tuesday evening, when it was reported that the parish of St. Martin's (Without) had appointed Mr. A. Cave as their representative on the Committee. Two tenders had been received for the painting and re-decorating of the cemetery chapels: Messrs. Hare and Son, £130 17s. 6d.; Mr. Sibson, £138 12s. 6d. A letter was read for a parochial committee stating that they wished to make alterations in the Church of England chapel, and they would bear the expense. A sub-committee was appointed to consider the tenders and the proposals. A communication from the Imperial War Graves Commission asked for permission to erect concrete blocks over the graves of three German prisoners of war. Mr. H. V. Blackstone said he hated the idea of concrete blocks being placed in the cemetery, and it was decided to ask if something better could not be sent. The interments for the quarter ending June 30 were 32, as against 34 the corresponding quarter.

Dick Turpin's Ride – Some interest was manifested in the passing through Stamford, on Wednesday afternoon, of Mr. G. Tyrwhitt-Drake, F.Z.S., on the 200-mile ride from London to York on his Arab horse. Mr. Drake, who started from Bigglewade at 4 a.m. that day, spent the night at Stretton. To our representative he stated he was enjoying the experience, though it had not been marked by any outstanding incident.

Prison For Shopbreaker – At the Stamford Midsummer Quarter Sessions, on Wednesday, before the Recorder (Mr. H. B. Drysdale Woodcock, K.C.), who was accompanied on the Bench by the Mayor (Mr. J. W. Pepper), and Mr. G. Chapman, William Joseph James (53), shoemaker, was sentenced to twelve months hard labour for breaking and entering the shop of Edward Kettle and stealing eight gold bracelets, value £30 5s. A long list of previous convictions were recorded against prisoner.

Bourne

To Clear Out – Stating that his client had indulgently allowed the defendant to occupy a portion of the premises for 15 months after he had ceased to work for him, without paying rent, on account of illness, Mr. H. Kelham (Stamford) applied to the court, on Thursday, on behalf of Mr. J. M. Grummitt, of North Fen for an ejectment order against Henry Staughton. Defendant told the Bench that he had unsuccessfully tried to get a house. An order was made for possession in 28 days.

Hospital Patients And Motorists – At the quarterly meeting of the Butterfield Hospital Committee, on Tuesday evening, Mr. A. E. K. Wherry, O.B.E., presided. The House Committee recommended that the completition of the painting and repairs be carried out, and that the laundry be extended and an ironing and drying stove provided. The matter was referred to the sub-comittee who dealt with the other repairs. Complaint was made as to the excessive noise of motor cycles near to the Hospital, which prejudiced the condition of patients in a serious state, and it was decided to write to the hon. Secretary of the Motor Cycle Club, asking the members to drive quietly past the Hospital, and also to the Automobile Association requesting that notice boards be supplied, the Urban Council to be requested to allow then to be erected on the highway. It was reported that ten accidents had been dealt with during the quarter.

25 years ago: July 3, 1998 – Beating the bully at Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton: Head boy Nick Form acts nasty while head girl Louise Kendall shows Carli Strackan (11) and the other children how a Buddy can step in to help beat school bullies.

150 years ago

July 4, 1873

The inhabitants of Stamford who know and respect the family will be glad to learn that Richard Cayley, Esq., third son of the late Edward Cayley, Esq., of Stamford, is gazetted to the Puisne Judgeship of the Supreme Court of the Island of Ceylon.

The yearly statement of accounts of Stamford Saint Michael's Educational, Medical, and Provident Club, just published, is given with minute particulars, and shows not only that the club has imparted great benefits, but that it has been worked with rigid economy. It is to some extent self-aiding, but as usual the funds are supplement by the benefactions of the Messrs. Torkington, Mr J. Torkington contributing £10 and Mr Henry Torkington £20 12s. 21/2d. and the superintendence. The weekly payments by members amounted to £111 13s. 8d., to which was added 25 per cent., of £27 18s. 5d. from the honorary members' account. By tickets for clothing £68 3s. 101/2d. was paid; for coals, £23 4s.; in cash, 6s.11d.; for medical attendance, £30 13s. 71/2d.; to school managers, £13 19s. 21/2d.; and towards expenses of management, £3 4s. 51/2d. The total number of attendances at school of children connected with the club was 22,251, and the cost of each scholar for the year, according to the number on the books, was 3s. 7d.

Vital Statistics – The Stamford district registrar's return for the quarter ending June 30th is as follows: Births: males. 60; females, 52: total 112; deaths: males, 34; females 32: total 66. The deaths included – children under one year, 17; persons over 60 years, 25; small pox cases, 2; cases in which inquests were held, 2; and deaths in public institutions, 5.

It will be seen by a letter in another column that Mr. H. Melbourn is disinclined to accept the seat in Stamford Town Council which the licensed victuallers wished to procure for him. Business engagements and frequent absence from Stamford are assigned by Mr. Melbourn as a reason why he ought not to accept a public office.

An exceedingly heavy downpour of rain which was experienced in Stamford on Sunday evening appears to have been general in the Midland Counties, and the reports we receive are that though the young fruit was thinned in some places the pluvial visitation was of incalculable value to the growing crops and to all kinds of garden produce. The fall was so heavy between 7 and 8 o'clock that some of the streets were for a few minutes completely flooded.

There was a clear charge sheet at Stamford petty sessions on Saturday last. Mr. Watson, of Barn-hill, attended with his son, who stated that when in the meadows an unprovoked assault had been committed upon him by three unruly lads; and as superintendent Ward said one of the lads was notorious for misbehaviour it was left with him to summon the offenders.

It is stated the officers of excise have been lately very vigilant in their endeavours to discover defaulters and offenders against the revenue laws, and that the result has been a good deal of corresponence and much explanation between Stamford and Somerset House. We hear that one gentleman has to answer to an information at the petty sessions on Saturday.

The grass which has been kept for hay in Stamford Meadows, east of Boardeng-bridge, comprising 20a. 3r. 24p., was on the 25th sold by auction by Messrs. Richardson on behalf of the freemen: it realised £44 14s. 6d.

200 years ago

July 4, 1823

The Hon. Mr. Peter and Henry Heathcote, Esq., we understand, have accepted the office of Stewards of Stamford races for next year.

On removing last week an old partion in the house of Mr. Charles Reesby, miller and baker, of this place, the skeleton of a cat was discovered, wedged between the partition and the wall; and what constitutes the singularity of the discovery is, that between the extended fore legs of the cat, the skeleton of a rat was also found. The inference is, that the cat, in pursuit of the rat, forced itself into so narrow a cavity, that it could not retreat with its prey, but instinctively continued to hold it in its paws till death relieved both animals from their sufferings.

On Monday night the 23d ult. the house of Mr. Peet, wheelwright, of Great Casterton, was broken into by some thieves who took out one of the casements, and by that means obtaining entrance, stole about 3lb. of bacon which they cut from a flitch; also a few pounds of mutton and a small quantity of tea.

On Tuesday night last some persons broke into the shop of Mr. Samuel Parrot, tailor, of Deeping St James, and stole thereout a new coat and several other articles, with which they made their escape undiscovered.

On Tuesday morning a mare the property of Messrs. Dean and Bennett, of Uppingham, was stolen from a stable at the Greyhound at Billesdon. Pursuit being made soon after the discovery, the robber was taken at the Granby-gate, near Leicester, and the mare was at the same time recovered by the owner.

On Friday the 27th ult. as a waggoner to Messrs. Preston and Goodfellows, farmers, of Benefield, near Oundle, was driving a load of timber from the wood, by some accident he slipped down, and the wheel of the carriage went over one of his arms, which it broke in a shocking manner. The poor man is doing well. It is remarkable that a similar accident happened to another servant for the same persons a few weeks ago.

At the Townhall, Bourn, on Saturday last, Sarah Lyon was committed by the Magistrates to hard labour for one month in Falkingham Castle, for deserting the service of her master, John Faulkner of Wytham on the Hill, to which she had been hired for a twelvemonth.

We have seldom met with an instance of more humane and courageous exertions in the rescue of fellow creatures from destruction, than was exhibited near Tydd St. Giles on the 23rd ult. Two boys returning from school at that place stopped to bathe in a silt pit, when a lad named Philip Brighton, who was riding on the road, perceiving their danger, dismounted and went into the pit with the intention of rescuing them. He succeeded in saving one; but on returning for the second, he was so firmly grasped by the object of his heroic exertions that they both unfortunately perished. The name of the latter was Jos. Barker.

On Monday last an inquest was taken at Stainby, in this county, before George White, Gent. coroner, on the body of the infant child of Mary Clayton, of that place, whose death was occasioned by his mother's falling down senseless in a fit with the child in her arms. The Jury returned a verdict of accidental death.