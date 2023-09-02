Join us for our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

25 years ago: August 28, 1998 – Students from Stamford High School and Stamford School are obviously pleased with their record results.

10 years ago

August 30, 2013

Town councillors have called on their district colleagues to create a “level playing field” for a pub chain as it tries to open a new venue.

South Kesteven District Council imposed strict opening hour restrictions when it approved JD Wetherspoon's application to move into the Mercury office in Sheep Market, Stamford.

The council said the new pub could only open from 8am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 11pm on Sundays.

But the pub chain has applied to change the conditions to 8am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1am Fridays and Saturdays to match neighbouring establishments.

Stamford Town Council's planning committee considered the new application on Tuesday and voted to recommend the district council approve the changes.

Committee chairman Harrish Bisnauthsing (LibDem) said: “The committee fully supports JD Wetherspoon, I think we should have a level playing field.

“You can't have one pub directly opposite that can open until 1am and have Wetherspoons close at 11pm.

“What's good for one is good for the other. We fully support the application for the new hours.”

50 years ago: August 31, 1973 – Deputy Matron in charge, Mrs V. M. Nicholls, watched by other members of staff at St Peter's Hospital, Bourne, tries her hand at one of the attractions at the sports day on Wednesday week.

A dentist has spoken of her delight after taking part in the latest series of television hit the Great British Bake Off.

Deborah Manger beat off competition from 14,000 hopefuls to be one of the 13 amateur bakers taking part in this year's BBC Two show, which started last week.

Deborah, who lives near Oundle, has so far proved she has what it takes to make cakes and bread in the series, which is judged by Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. She had successfully made it through to the third episode, which will be screened on Tuesday.

While Deborah cannot give too much away about the series before the outcome is revealed, she said she loved the experience.

The show was filmed earlier this year over 10 weeks.

She said: “It as very exciting, but it was very anxious at times.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and I was practising every night during the filming – I don't think my house has ever seen so much cake.”

She said judges Mary and Paul were “straightforward” and added: “What you see on screen is what we experienced.”

The 51-year-old added: “I've always loved baking, but I haven't really done it as much since I had my teenage son. But I thought I would push myself and give this a try.”

50 years ago: August 31, 1973 – The Old Priory Lodge of the Royal Antidiluvian Order of Buffaloes mark their 50th anniversary. Pictured Brothers L. Hughes, A. J. Hunt, Grand Primo of England, H Ferguson, Provincial Grand Primo of Rutland, R. F. Dean, President of the Rutland Assembly and W. M. Harris.

Stamford's main post office branch will get a share of a £70m investment pot as part of a national restructuring scheme.

The Post Office plans to invest the money in 300 of its “crown” branches across the country.

A crown office is one directly managed by the firm. The Post Office has about 370 crown branches across the UK, including in All Saints' Place, Stamford.

This week the Post Office confirmed that the Stamford crown office was one of the 300 that will receive a share of the money to be spent modernising the office.

As a result customers could be able to open current accounts at the branch.

How much will be spent in Stamford has yet to be decided.

Under the plans the 70 remaining crown branches could move into other stores in franchise arrangements.

The proposals do not affect the franchised branch in Ryhall Road.

50 years ago: August 31, 1973 – “Youngbournes”, the children's group at Bourne Abbey Church, pictured beside the model depicting “water” about which they held a course last week.

25 years ago

August 28, 1998

Adam Buckingham is furious that one of Stamford's 14 closed circuit television cameras has been installed just feet away from his windows.

Adam (33) only moved into his rented St Mary's Street flat a few weeks ago and now fears CCTV operators in Grantham are watching him night and day.

And the New Zealander and his wife have even draped blankets across one window to make sure no-one can see into their bedroom.

Adam said: “I wasn't even told anything about it. I just came home from work, walked into the room and saw this thing out there – it was a bit of a shock I can tell you.

“It's just bang on my window – looking right into my bedroom. I don't want to Pom-bash too much, but this is typical English incompetence.

“This is a disgace. The council are arrogant and inconsiderate. I agree with the idea of cameras, but not outside my bedroom window!”

But the problem can be easily fixed according to Trish Farmer, SKDC facilities manager. She said engineers could allow Mr Buckingham to view the CCTV pictures of his home and decide which areas should be electronically “blacked-out” of the camera's vision – free of charge.

25 years ago: August 28, 1998 – Dean Roizer, of the the Rutland Water Ringing Group, with a long-tailed tit at the Birdfair held at Egleton.

Two Macmillan nurses based at Stamford Hospital are celebrating after gaining Bsc (Hons) degrees in palliative care.

Mandy Steward and Karen Whatford studied for the degrees for two years – Mandy at the University of Central England, Birmingham, and Karen at Royal Marsden, London – while undertaking work with cancer patients in the Stamford area.

Mandy said: “Palliative care deals with issues surrounding care for cancer patients and pain control. Gaining the degrees means our patient care skills have been enhanced.

She took up her post at Stamford Hospital three years ago, and was joined by Karen 18 months later. Mandy was a ward sister before becoming a Macmillan nurse, while Karen worked at the Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough.

Mandy praised a campaign led by the Mercury to provide care for cancer patients through the Macmillan charity.

She said: “It is also the second anniversary of the Macmillan Carer Scheme which continues to go from strength to strength as a result of the Mercury campaign.”

25 years ago: August 28, 1998 – Splashing time: Competitors in Bourne Outdoor Pool's gala with committee members and lifeguards.

Doctors at Empingham Medical Centre have voiced their fears that a forced merger between the Rutland group of doctors and the Melton group of GPs will cause a serious lack of services for patients.

Speaking on behalf of the centre, Dr Noel Seymour says both the future of Rutland Memorial Hospital and local services will be threatened by the merger plans.

He told the Mercury: “Under the new proposals everything will be looked at. So effectively, anything which may not be deemed as cost effective could be under threat – things such as chiropody, physiotherapy, district nursing, dispensaries, X-ray facilities and expensive drugs. You name it and it will be looked at.”

The concerns have raised following Trent Regional Authority's rejection of an application by the county's GPs to form their own Primary Care Group on the grounds that Rutland was too small.

Instead the Rutland GPs would have to join forces with the Melton Group of GPs.

Dr Seymour said: “We fear that in a Rutland-Melton group the needs of the larger Melton practice would predominate, leading to a loss of services in Rutland.”

25 years ago: August 28, 1998 – Summer fun: Some of the children who took part in the playscheme at Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton.

50 years ago

August 31, 1973

Bank holiday litter louts have left a Stamford beauty spot looking like the aftermath of a pop festival.

Stamford Meadows were left looking like a shameful garbage tip, covered with rubbish ranging from empty cans to fish and chip cartons.

People used the Meadows. Then defaced them.

Also badly cluttered was the Mill stream. Cans, cigarette packets and paper was left floating on the surface.

Leading Stamford conservationist, Dr Eric Till described the scene as “deplorable”.

Dr Till, chairman of the Civic Society, said the problem of litter in Stamford was increasing.

“I think it will stay until people are educated about the problem.

“The scene on the meadows is deplorable. It is particularly noticeable, as it is such a large area of green.

Dr Till stressed that the scenes on Stamford's most loved beauty spot could only be halted by the people who use it.

Mr D. S. Ackroyd, Clerk to the Welland and Nene River Authority, slammed local people for letting the Meadows get to bad.

He said: “It is disgraceful that people in a town like Stamford do not show more responsibility.

“The problem of litter is up to the local authority to deal with.”

It was not the responsibilty of the river authority.

50 years ago: August 31, 1973 – Pictured with the Vicar of Langham, the Rev W. A. Buckley (right), are the bellringers: Mr R. Bailey, Helen Hubbard, Mr R J. Hubbard, Robert Hubbard, Mr J. Beadman, David Beadman, Mr Fred Hubbard, Mr Lionel Atton, Mr Walter Cousins, Mrs P. Jennings and her daughter.

The nationwide letter-bomb alert sparked off three explosion scares in Stamford this week.

Police were called in to check each time and found that the suspect parcels were genuine, and harmless.

One of the letters – which turned out to contain a geographical magazine - had a Belfast postmark.

Another, which was round and solid, was found to be a spare part for a motor which the receivers of the letter had ordered.

The third suspect letter turned out to be books from a dancing school.

A Stamford police spokesman said: “The people who contacted us did exactly the right thing in response to the national publicity.

“Two of them were fairly bulky and the third contained the round, solid object.

“We checked that the senders in each case were genuine and found this was so. All three letters were machine-franked, whereas the letter bombs found have had postage stamps.”

A spokesman for Bourne police said there were no reports of letter bombs in the town.

Commercial hawks looking for fat profits out of Empingham Reservoir tourists could ruin the Stamford and Rutland area – while local people turn a blind eye.

That is the astonishing claim made by a post-graduate student who is making a detailed report on the multi-million pound reservoir project.

“Most people in the area seem to think they'll have a nice bit of water and a few seagull on their doorsteps,” said Mr William Maxwell.

“But this lake is going to be bigger than Windermere. The pressure on the area commercially will be tremendous.

“From the studies I have already made there is evidence that people are already moving in to take advantage of the tourist value of the reservoir.”

Mr Maxwell, who is studying architecture at Portsmouth Polytechnic, thinks the Stamford and Rutland area is one of the most beautiful in the country.

He described Stamford as “architecturally breathtaking”.

But he warned: “I would hate to see it all come under the influence of people with no love of beauty who are only concerned with profits.”

25 years ago: August 28, 1998 – Home run: Joseph Chiverton swings his bat in a game of rounders at the Stamford St Augustine's Primary School playsheme.

100 years ago

August 31, 1923

The Social Event of the Winter – The Stamford Infirmary Ball, under the patronage of the Marchioness of Exeter, has been fixed for Wednesday, January 9th, 1924.

The Member's Health – Mr. C. Harvey Dixon, M.P. for the Rutland and Stamford Division, who has been in ill-health for some time, underwent an operation at Oakham Cottage Hospital on Tuesday morning for internal abcess.

Death of Dr Eddowes – Dr. Walter Dowley Eddowes, a well-known practitioner, formerly of Stamford, died at Ross-on-Wye, at the age of 65. He was the son of the late Dr. W. D. Eddowes, who also practiced in Stamford, and he leaves a widow, but no children.

Grocer's Will – The late Mr. William Jonathan Bettle, grocer, of St. Mary's-street, Stamford, who died on June 25th, aged 86, left estate of the gross value of £1989, with net personality of £1266. Probate of his will has been granted to Mr. Edward Dalton, of Stamford, retired butcher.

Boy Scouts' Association – Steps are being taken with the view to the formation of a Boy Scouts' Association in Stamford. Brig.-Gen. R. St. George Gorton, of the Priory, Ketton, has been appointed local district comissioner. A similar association was formerly in existence in the town, Col. de Courcy Daniell being commissioner and the late Capt.W. I. Johnson, secretary. Under the old association good work was accomplished, one of the notable events being the Scouts attendance at the “King's Rally” at Windsor.

Stamford Choir Outings – The members of All Saints' Church choir, accompanied by the Vicar (Rev. E. Louis C. Clapton) and Mr. J. Springthorpe (churchwarden) journeyed to Skegness on Thursday for their annual outing. At the resort the party was met by Mr. T. Robins (organist), and dinner and tea were provided at the Pavilion. The trippers arrived home about 11 o'clock after a most enjoyable day. Members of St. Martin's Church choir, accompanied by Mr. J. C. Billing (organist) also visited Skegness on the same day.

Accident To Postmaster – While descending some steps as he was leaving the Post Office on Thursday, Mr. C. Rawbone, postmaster, slipped, and falling rather heavily, sustained slight concussion of the brain. He is progressing favourably and hopes to be about again in a day or two.

Thrown Out Of Cart – A somewhat serious accident occurred on Thursday afternoon. Mrs. Harvey, the wife of Arthur Harvey, baker, of Ryhall, was delivering bread from a cart in Scotgate, Stamford, when a collison occurred beween the horse and cart and a motor car. Mrs. Harvey was thrown out of the cart, and, falling on the back of her head, sustained severe cuts. She was conveyed to the Infirmary, where it was found necessary to insert four stitches.

House And Shares Sold – At a property sale at the Crown Hotel, Stamford, on Thursday, conducted by Mr. W. H. Mason, No. 29, King's-road, Northfields, was sold to Mrs. Evison for £400. Five preference shares of £10 each in Messrs. Lowe, Son and Cobbold, Ltd., were purchased by Mr. F. Bradley, Old Southgate, London, for £40, and the same gentleman was also the purchaser for £37 of £40 worth of shares in the Peterborough Gas Company. Sixteen £10 5 per cent new preference shares in the same company were not sold. Messrs. English and Son were the solicitors concerned.

150 years ago

August 29, 1873

At the third meeting of the Stamford Endowed Schools Board, on Saturday last, there were present Lord Kesteven (in the chair), the Marquis of Exeter, Messrs. Baker, Thompson, Paradise, Cayley, Atter, Morgan, Lowe, Handson, Stapleton, Dr. Newman, and the Rev. Spencer Walters. A committee was formed to confer with Lord Exeter's agent relative to a proposal to purchase that portion of the Grammar-school premises in St. Paul's-street, which belongs to his Lordship; and it was determined to invite one of the candidates for the mastership of the elementary school to attend a meeting of the Governing Body on Saturday next.

We understand that the sportsmen of Stamford and the neighbourhood are likely to have an excellent shooting season, game of all descriptions being very plentiful. Partridges are seen in coveys of from 16 to 20, strong on the wing and very healthy.

From the parish of St. George, Stamford, containing a population of 1833, there has not been a funeral at the Cemetery since the 17th May until this week, Mr. T. Scotney, an octogenarian, who had been an annuitant on the property left by the late W. and N. C. Stevenson, Esqs., having died on Sunday last after a fortnight's illness.

The Closing of Public-houses – At the petty sessions on Saturday last the Clerk informed the Magistrates present that it would be necessary, if they intended to grant the request for an extension of the hours of closing public-houses, to give twenty-one days' notice of such intention, which would have to be posted on the church doors and other public places; and he wished to know what their worships intended to do in the matter, as it would not be worth while incurring the expense of preparing and posting such notices if the Magistrates did not think of granting the extension of time asked for. Mr. Paradise said he had received a letter from Mr. Wells, landlord of the London inn, which contained some strong reasons why the hours of closing should be extended, but the subject was one for consideration of the whole of the Justices, and he thought the best course to adopt would be to summon a special meeting of the magistracy to take the matter into consideration. Then, if a majority of the Bench thought it desirable that the hour of closing should be extended, the proper notices could be given. It was accordingly decided that a meeting of the whole of the Magistrates should be called to consider the question.

On Saturday an athlete named Wm. Richards, of Oxford, undertook to walk 50 miles in 12 hours, 10 miles out of the distance to be walked backwards. He started from Stamford about 8 in the morning, and accomplished his task by about 9 o'clock, having taken nearly an hour longer than the stipulated time. A great many persons assembled to witness his entrance to the town at the completion of the feat.

Stamford Union – At the Board meeting on Wednesday last although a fortnight has elapsed since the previous meeting, only seven Guardians attended - four rural and three urban. The statistics showed 124 pauper inmates, or 7 more than in the corresponding week of last year; and on a similar comparison the out-relief was given to 751 at a cost of £83 16s.6d., as against 766 at a cost of £93 9s. 2d. The number of wayfarers received during the week was 26.

200 years ago

August 29, 1823

At a charter-hall of the corporation of Stamford held yesterday, Wm. Scott, Gent. was chosen an Alderman, (on the vacancy occasioned by the death of Mr. Robinson,) and was nominated to serve the office of Mayor for the year ensuing. At the same time, Mr. Jospeh Rusher was elected of the Common Council, in place of Mr. Octavius Gilchrist, deceased. Mr. W. Newzam as also elected of the second company, on Mr. Scott's being chosen an Alderman; but on Mr. Newzam's begging leave to decline serving, the vacancy was left to be filled up at a future hall.

The harvest in this neighbourhood has hitherto proceeded slowly, from the very fickle weather; but we were yesterday gratified with the information of an experienced horticulturist and practical farmer, that the pimpernell called Shepherd's Purse (Anagallis) was more generally open than it has been this year before; and this little plant is well known to be referred to as a sign of fine weather. The corn around Stamford is nearly all cut; and the report of the crops is favorable with respect to every thing but beans.

There was a large show at Melton fair on Thursday the 21st inst., and many customers for prime stock. The quantity of beef was small, and heavy in price, in consequence of the flatness of the London market. Horses of size and fashion were in much requested, and eagerly sought after, there being a considerable demand for the Continent.

At Northampton fair on Tuesday last there was a good show of horses of different kinds; those of superior quality were briskly sold, but without any advance in price, notwithstanding the improvement at Horncastle. Short-horned beasts were much in demand, and obtained brisk prices.

Earl Fitzwilliam, on his return from Ireland, passed through Sheffield on Tuesday se'nnight, and arrived at Wentworth House about eleven o'clock at night. The arrival of the Countess is delayed for two or three weeks, by which time preparations which are now going forward for her reception will be completed. On Wednesday the 20th Lord Milton reached Wentworth, to pay dutiful respects to his noble father, with whom he at present remains.

Stamford.

Now selling off, at Mr. Edwd. Butt's in the High-street, the whole of his valuable Stock of Linen and Woollen Drapery.

Edwd. Butt returns his sincere thanks to his friends and the public in general for the liberal support he has experienced for nearly thirty years, and now begs leave most respectfully to inform them he is declining the above trade. As he has let his house, the stock must be disposed of by Christmas; he therefore offers the whole of it, consisting of the following description of articles, considerably under prime cost. His friends, as well as shopkeepers and hawkers, will find an early attendance greatly to their advantage.

Best West of England broads, Cords, Cassimeres, Flannels, Counterpanes, Quilts, Blankets, Carpets, Rugs, Ticks, Irish Clothes, Prints, and every other articles in Linen as well as Woollen Drapery; also a very superior assortment of Ribbons, and a general stock of Haberdashery.

Laughton, near Falkingham, Aug. 15th, 1823.

George Casswell informs his friends and the breeders of sheep, that he proposes Showing his Rams on Tuesday the 3d of September; on which day, or any succeeding Tuesday during the season, he solicits their favours.