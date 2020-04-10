Tributes have been paid to a former Stamford police officer who died after contracting coronavirus.

Lincolnshire Police dedicated Monday’s episode of Inside the Force 24/7, which is focusing on the county’s constabulary, to Paul Pettitt.

Based most recently in Lincoln before his retirement, Paul also served the Stamford area during the 1990s.

Paul Pettitt

He had reportedly returned from a holiday in Spain several weeks ago before being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Former colleagues have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Paul, who was in his 50s and known as ‘Pap’.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to dedicate tonight’s #InsidetheForce24/7 to retired officer Paul Pettitt who tragically died last week.

“A truly inspirational man with the best sense of humour. Our thoughts are with the family. Rest in peace "Pap". Thank you for your service.”

Sergeant Rick Mosley wrote on Twitter: "Just heard that my old skipper, dive buddy and good mate Paul Pettitt has succumbed to the coronavirus.

"He was a top bloke. Very funny, with some fantastic stories of policing. Under that great humour was a very sharp mind. Take care mate and rest in peace."

Former Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West said: "Had the privilege to work alongside Pap as Sergeants 2001-3.

"Very fond memories of a gentleman with a great sense of humour. Sending my best wishes to his friends, family and colleagues. We will all be touched by his loss."

And ex-Deputy Chief Constable Helen Roach tweeted: "So sad to hear this terrible news.

"Paul was one of my brilliant sergeants on my shift at Lincoln. Just an all-round police officer and the nicest of men."

