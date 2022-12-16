As Burghley’s new development proposal is submitted to the local authority, we give readers the chance to look at the master plan. Suzanne Moon reports

Infrastructure and services to accompany about 1,300 proposed homes are being drawn up for people’s comments.

The ‘Stamford North’ development, if granted permission, would lie mainly between Little Casterton Road to the west and Ryhall Road to the east.

There would be a main road through the Stamford North development. Image: GummerLeathes / Burghley House Preservation Trust

Today (Friday), Burghley House Preservation Trust will submit an outline planning application asking South Kesteven District Council to approve a ‘master plan’ for the area, which is already earmarked for homes in the district local plan.

The trust’s application will set out the route of a new main road, the location of 70 acres of parkland, and additional facilities that will be built alongside the homes.

The size and designs of the houses, and details such as how they will be heated and powered, will come later.

Valley Park would provide a walking route about 2km long through the centre of the development. Image: GummerLeathes / Burghley House Preservation Trust

Key infrastructure

Gwash Park - 49 acres of meadow land east of Ryhall Road. This would involve environmental management

Valley Park - 20 acres of grassland running for 2km through the centre of the development

Medical centre - GummerLeathes wants to create a building for medical use as part of the development. The NHS in Lincolnshire would need to decide whether a new GP surgery for Stamford can be established

Schools - a new primary school, with two classes for each year, would be built

Shops - a ‘local centre’ comprising a convenience store and other amenities

Green Wheel - GummerLeathes supports a concept drawn up by current mayor of Stamford David Taylor to create a ‘wheel’ of cycle and footpaths around Stamford and linking into the centre. It would create the section of the wheel in Stamford North

Bus stops - GummerLeathes is in discussion with bus operators

Bike/scooter hire - hubs would allow people to hire and deposit bikes and scooters at Stamford North, and potentially in town and at Burghley Park

Sports facilities - Stamford College’s Borderville complex will be bordered by Stamford North and could receive new facilities

Junctions - the A1/A606 Empingham Road junction, the A1/A6121 Tinwell Road junction, and the Uffington Road/Ryhall Road ‘hospital roundabout’ would have improvements to traffic flow and safety.

Tim Leathes, director at GummerrLeathes

GummerLeathes, which develops housing master plans, is working with Burghley House Preservation Trust and has drawn up the scheme for Stamford North.

Once the planning application is submitted today, the period for public feedback to South Kesteven District Council’s planning department will be at least 21 days.

Tim Leathes, director of GummerLeathes, said if the outline planning application is successful, they would select housebuilders next year, based on how each could support the principles of the master plan.

These principles include being ‘carbon net zero’ (balancing greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere with measures to reduce them in equal measure) and selecting renewable energy technologies for home heating and electricity.

Image: GummerLeathes / Burghley House Preservation Trust

“We want housebuilders to buy into the high quality of the development,” said Tim. “We are looking for thoughtful and sustainable designs.”

One-third of the development will be ‘affordable’ homes in line with Government policy. According to the National Planning Policy Framework, which guides UK developments, this could be made up of homes with rents or prices at least 20 per cent lower than local market rates, or made available to buy through shared ownership or loan schemes.

The developers are keen to emphasise the scale of the parkland - a total of 69 acres.

An artist's impression of the development from Gwash Park. Image: GummerLeathes / Burghley House Preservation Trust

“Gwash Park, to the east of Ryhall Road, will comprise 49 acres of environmentally managed parkland, and Valley Park running through the centre of the development, from west to east, will be 20 acres,” said Tim. “To give this context, the area of the mown Meadows in the centre of Stamford is six acres.”

He added that they were interested in “how to extend a wonderful town” rather than tagging a development to its edge and said some of the key infrastructure, such as a convenience store, would be ready for when the first homes being occupied.

“We are aware of the extent of our responsibility,” he said. “If community groups want us to come to their meetings and answer questions then they should certainly get in touch.”

David Pennell from Burghley House Preservation Trust

David Pennell, chief executive of Burghley House Preservation Trust said they are “focused on creating a sustainable legacy” and “determined to provide much-needed homes for generations to come”.

He added: “We understand some of Stamford’s key services are under pressure. This project will provide significant new infrastructure, such as new health services, new parks and a new primary school, to serve the new residents and release some of the pressure on existing services.”

The outline planning application should receive a South Kesteven District Council planning reference today.

People can find out how to give appropriate feedback at: tinyurl.com/SKcomment

To get in touch with GummerLeathes about Stamford North, visit: stamfordnorth.com

A public consultation was held by GummerLeathes and Burghley House Preservation Trust at Stamford Town Hall in July

The main players

Behind the master plan for Stamford North is GummerLeathes, a company Burghley House Preservation Trust has employed to manage the development from design through to completion in 2036.

Burghley House Preservation Trust will use income from ownership of the land for its charitable aim, to preserve Burghley House as a building of national importance.

Housebuilding firms will be selected by GummerLeathes based on how well they can match the vision set out in the master plan.

Stamford North lies alongside the proposed Quarry Farm development

Quarry Farm

While Stamford North is in Lincolnshire and falls under South Kesteven District Council’s planning department, Quarry Farm is a separate development between Little Casterton Road and Casterton Road and lies in Rutland. It will be determined by Rutland County Council.

Allison Homes is developer for Quarry Farm and is discussion with GummerLeathes over some of the proposed infrastructure, including changes to the A1 junctions.

Protect Quarry Farm protest group has been campaigning to minimise the impact of the development on former quarry land, which has become a haven for wildlife and a place where people walk.

