Cricket clubhouses tend to conjure images of summer Sundays, sandwiches and scoreboards.

But each weekday Stamford's Uffington Road clubhouse becomes a hive of activity for a group of adults keen to learn new skills and try out different pursuits.

They are with Vision Day Support, a group that helps people with learning disabilities make friends, gain confidence and live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Verity

The group was established by Tracie Barratt and Shelley Beesley, who used to work for the charity Sense in Market Deeping, and then for Lincolnshire County Council, providing its day services for adults in Stamford and Bourne.

When the council service provision changed and the focus shifted to giving families funding to purchase the right sort of help, Tracie and Shelley set up Vision Day Support to offer activities, games and social opportunities.

They now employ a dozen people who work with small groups, or as a one-to-one, five days a week.

Braidy

Inside the cricket clubhouse, on a rainy Monday morning, there is a calm-yet-busy atmosphere, with several people engaged in crafts, chatting, or listening to music.

Verity, 39, is creating a poster to advertise World Down Syndrome Day and breaks off from her artwork to explain why she enjoys coming to Vision Day Support, and how it has enabled her to get more from life.

Before joining the group, she spent quite a bit of time sitting and watching television at home, she said.

Now she enjoys activities with the group, which can include bowling, tobogganing, and gardening at its nearby allotment.

Holly

"I've lost five stones," Verity says with pride and delight, showing a picture of herself using a walking frame and explaining that she can now walk unassisted and comfortably.

She is able to join in physical games and activities that she could never have managed before.

As well as supporting her weight loss, which also involves attending a Slimming World group, staff at Vision Day Support have helped Verity to get a job at Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill, and she also volunteers at a charity shop.

Ian

At 60, Philip is one of the older members of the group, but agreed that coming along five days a week keeps him feeling young.

That afternoon he would join the group going on a trip to Peterborough to go trampolining.

For 27-year-old Ian, being a part of Vision Day Support is about friendships and having fun, a favourite activity being tobogganing at Tallington Lakes.

Members of the group enjoy small group or one-to-one support

"My way of doing it is to point it downhill and go" he explained, smiling at the thought.

Vision Day Support has received local help to improve its facilities, including some raised bed planters from Stamford Kiwanis, which have been installed at the group’s allotment and will be used for gardening activities.

To celebrate the group and to raise awareness of what Vision Day Support is all about, there will be an ‘Active Day’ at Stamford Cricket Club in Uffington Road on Friday, May 26.

Everyone is welcome to come along and meet those involved.