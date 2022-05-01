Family and friends have said farewell to a “generous, warm-hearted, friendly and helpful man” who was a key figure in the Stamford and Rutland community.

Keith Busfield was known for his active roles in Stamford’s annual Cards for Good Causes sale at St John’s Church, the food waste charity Second Helpings, and Evergreen Care Trust.

As well as supporting local charities, he was a keen cyclist who rode with The Cyclists of Stamford and took part in the annual Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride to raise money for The Friends of the Connection, which supports homeless people.