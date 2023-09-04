A buzz was in the air at Burghley as the biggest names in eventing returned to Stamford for the horse trials.

The world-renowned event was back in the grounds of the stately home for the 60th year.

It kicked off with two days of dressage followed by cross country on Saturday and jumping on Sunday.

Oliver Townend, winner of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Photo: Defender Burghley Horse Trials/Peter Nixon

During the four days supporters lined up in crowds against the railings of the arenas and across the Lion Bridge to get a look at the horse and rider talent on offer.

With more than 173,000 visitors, 80 of the world’s top horseriders and hundreds of exhibitors, Burghley Horse Trials has come far from the inaugural event in 1961 which featured 19 competitors and 12,000 people.

It has also grown to include a first prize of £110,000 which was scooped up by Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials Champions.

It is the second time they have won the trials, having been champions in 2017.

“He’s as good and as sound as he’s ever been, if not better,” Oliver said.

“I’m just so proud of him and the whole team behind us at home, most of whom have been with me for many years and are responsible for enabling us to win so many five-stars.”

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed finished second with Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal placing third.

Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on day three of The Defender Burghley Horse. Photo: Paul Marriott

A number of riders at Burghley Horse Trials have local links including Phil Brown, who was named ‘best dressed’ by clothing brand Fairfax and Favour, and Greta Mason, who have both lived in Stamford, and Matthew Heath from Rutland.

South Luffenham rider Richard Jones pulled out five star eventer Alfie’s Clover just before Wednesday’s first horse inspection and trot-up after the horse picked up a minor skin injury.

A shopping village boasted hundreds of stalls and no one went hungry as there were plenty of street food vendors selling snacks, meals and drinks.

Sara Cox, Radio 2 presenter, and Daisy, seen on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

A few big names were at the prestigious event such as Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Burghley Horse Trials competitor, BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox and broadcast journalist Clare Balding.

Ladies enjoying The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

