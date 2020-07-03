Home   News   Article

Delays on the A1 at Great Casterton and Tickencote near Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 13:59, 03 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:15, 03 July 2020

Traffic has come to a stop on the A1 at Great Casterton near Stamford following an incident.

One lane of the northbound carriageway is blocked and vehicles are queueing back as far as the Tinwell Road junction of the A1, south-east of Stamford.

Police confirmed the cause of the delay is a broken down HGV.

