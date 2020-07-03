Delays on the A1 at Great Casterton and Tickencote near Stamford
Published: 13:59, 03 July 2020
| Updated: 14:15, 03 July 2020
Traffic has come to a stop on the A1 at Great Casterton near Stamford following an incident.
One lane of the northbound carriageway is blocked and vehicles are queueing back as far as the Tinwell Road junction of the A1, south-east of Stamford.
Police confirmed the cause of the delay is a broken down HGV.
