The A1 is closed in both directions after an incident that is involving the emergency services.

The road is blocked at the A151 Colsterworth services exit and the Broadgate Road exit for South Witham and Thistleton.

Drivers are being diverted off the road at Great Ponton near Grantham and at Stretton south of Colsterworth.

An accident has blocked the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography

This is causing delays of more than 40 minutes for drivers.

The incident on the A1 was reported at about 4.45am. Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are involved.

Police have also been called to several crashes involving vehicles slowing on the A1 on the approaches to the road closure.