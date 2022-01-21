A serious crash involving a lorry, which hit the central reservation and overturned, completely closed the A1 near Stamford this morning.

The crash shut the road in both directions between the A606 and the A121.

One lane remains closed northbound. The southbound carriageway did have a lane open for a period of time, but it is now fully shut to allow for recovery of the jack-knifed lorry.

The scene of the recovery operation on the southbound carriageway of the A1. Photo: BCH Road Policing (54409485)

There is also significant central reservation barrier damage.

There's 2.5 miles of congestion southbound and less than 1 mile northbound.

Leicestershire Police are on the scene but recovery of the overturned lorry may take some time.

More as we have it...