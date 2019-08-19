Home   News   Article

A1 closed northbound between the A47 junction at Wansford and Carpenter's Lodge for Stamford due to 'police incident'

By Matthew Brown
-
matthew.brown@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:53, 19 August 2019
 | Updated: 16:54, 19 August 2019

The A1 is closed because of a 'police incident' this afternoon (August 19).

It is currently closed northbound between the A47 junction at Wansford and the Carpenter's Lodge junction.

There are long queues and congestion on surrounding roads.

The A1 is also closed northbound between the A43 and Tinwell Road junctions.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE