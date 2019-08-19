A1 closed northbound between the A47 junction at Wansford and Carpenter's Lodge for Stamford due to 'police incident'
Published: 16:53, 19 August 2019
| Updated: 16:54, 19 August 2019
The A1 is closed because of a 'police incident' this afternoon (August 19).
It is currently closed northbound between the A47 junction at Wansford and the Carpenter's Lodge junction.
There are long queues and congestion on surrounding roads.
The A1 is also closed northbound between the A43 and Tinwell Road junctions.