The A1 is shut southbound and one lane is close heading north after a lorry overturned over the central reservation this morning.

Traffic is being diverted and queues are forming backing up to the accident site between Stamford and Wittering.

Recovery of the lorry is taking place on the A1 south between A1 (Stamford / Burghley House turn off) and the Barnack turn off.

A1 road sign (11502358)

Congestion is being caused on the A43 (the Stamford turn-off).

Updates will be made available soon.