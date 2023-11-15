A crash on the A1 is causing delays through the centre of Stamford.

One of the lanes on the A1 southbound between the A43 and the B1081 turn off for Wothorpe is shut this morning (Wednesday, November 15) following the crash.

A1 stock image

More on this story here.

A map shows how busy Stamford is following the accident on the A1 on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Photo: AA

Police are at the scene but there are heavy delays leading to traffic congestion in Stamford town centre as a result with all the main routes busy.