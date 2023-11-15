Crash on A1 near Wothorpe impacts traffic in Stamford town centre
Published: 08:55, 15 November 2023
| Updated: 10:14, 15 November 2023
A crash on the A1 is causing delays through the centre of Stamford.
One of the lanes on the A1 southbound between the A43 and the B1081 turn off for Wothorpe is shut this morning (Wednesday, November 15) following the crash.
Police are at the scene but there are heavy delays leading to traffic congestion in Stamford town centre as a result with all the main routes busy.