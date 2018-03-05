A1 crash near Stamford leads to delays this morning

Traffic on the A1 was slow around Stamford this morning following an accident, causing delays for many motorists.

The snow may be thawing, but police are warning motorists to take extra care in the icy conditions.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Due to the number of road traffic collisions over the past couple of days, could we remind all drivers to care extra care on our roads, especially newly passed and inexperienced drivers.

It is paramount to leave that extra space between you and the vehicle in front. Cars may slide without warning and you need to be alert.”