Work on the A1 will cause lane closures and possible delays northbound and southbound between the A47 and A43.

The closure of one out of the two northbound lanes will take place between 8.30pm and 5pm from tonight until Saturday May 11.

It will then be closed overnight from Monday May 13 to May 15, from May 20 until May 25, and from May 27 to May 29.

The A1 southbound will also have one lane closed overnight from May 14 to May 18 and May 20 to May 21.