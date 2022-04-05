Planned closures on the A1 near Stamford are set to begin tonight.

the A1 northbound carriageway between Stamford and Grantham will be closed from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) until 6am tomorrow for resurfacing works.

This will continue overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, finishing on Friday morning.

On Friday night, maintenance works will cause closures on the A1 going both ways between Little Ponton and Foston from 8pm until 6am on Saturday.