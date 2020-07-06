The A1 northbound will be shut and diversions put in place from Stamford while several 14-tonne bridge beams are lifted into place.

The overnight closures mean traffic will be diverted from the A1 onto the A606 Empingham Road at Stamford and will come back onto the A1 at Harlaxton using the A607.

The diversion will be in place tonight (Monday, July 6) from 8pm until 6am and on Tuesday and Wednesday nights too.