The A1 will be closed overnight for 12 weeks while it is resurfaced.

The work begins tonight (Monday, February 14), on the northbound carriageway between the Wothorpe junction near Stamford to South Witham.

It will be closed from 8pm to 6am to all but emergency response vehicles.

The A1 will be closed overnight for 12 weeks. Photo: South Kesteven District Council

The diversion routes will take traffic off the A1 northbound via the A47 at Wansford, the A606 near Stamford, the A43 at Wothorpe, the A6121 at Tinwell, and the B1081 through Stamford.

The diversions will be clearly signposted for drivers.