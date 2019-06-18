A15 Deepings BP petrol station to feature Marks and Spencer
It is hoped a new petrol station, with Marks and Spencers store and cafe, may keep drivers’ cash in the area, rather than sending it to Peterborough.
The amended plans, for the A15/A1175 roundabout near Market Deeping will go before South Kesteven District Councillors on Wednesday.
Officers report the station will be run 24-hours-a-day by BP, while the store will be operated by Marks and Spencer Food.
The cafe area would come under Wild Bean Cafe.
Some 25 jobs are promised in the development.
The proposal is supported by SKDC’s Invest SK initiative which says there is currently one petrol station in the centre of Market Deeping.
A report prepared for the development management committee recommended members give approval.
It said: “Presently anyone commuting across this part of the district will most likely make use of petrol filling stations in the Peterborough area rather than make the diversion into Market Deeping centre.
“It is therefore a positive of this application that more spend can be retained in the district through provision of an additional filling station.”
The station will accommodate eight vehicles filling at anyone time and will provide 24 parking spaces.
The plans have been called in by Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter so the application is determined by the committee, rather than planning staff.
He said it could be contrary to the local plan and has raised concerns including highway safety, the layout of the building and whether it is in keeping with the character of the area.
Objections have previously been made to the original plans by Langtoft Parish Council, while Market Deeping Town Council have raised concerns over pedestrians crossing a nearby road.
