Major road closure planned for A606 in Rutland
The A606 in Rutland is due to close between Oakham and Whitwell from September 16 to 27 for essential maintenance work to take place.
Rutland County Council says resurfacing work is needed along sections of the A606 to protect the road and prevent damage, such as potholes, that can damage vehicles and lead to accidents.
Work will commence as soon as the closure is in place and requires two weeks to complete. The work cannot be carried out under temporary traffic lights or a single lane closure.
Access will be maintained for vehicles needing to reach Barnsdale Hill. However, there will be no access to Barnsdale Avenue from the A606 for the duration of the closure. A planned diversion route for through traffic will be in place via the A6003, A47, A6121 and A1.
The closure will be lifted over the weekend of Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22. the council says this is so that Network Rail can carry out an inspection on Sounding Bridge at Manton (A6003) on Sunday September 22, which requires its own closure. The A606 closure will then be reinstated on Monday September 23.
For further information about roadworks, road closures or temporary traffic restrictions in Rutland, please visit: roadworks.org. Alternatively, you can contact Rutland County Council directly by emailing: highways@rutland.gov.uk.
