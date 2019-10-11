The empty Crown Inn at Tinwell may be replaced with five houses.

Applicant Jason Wilson of Manor Road, Folksworth, near Peterborough, wants to partly demolish the former pub and convert it to form a house.

He also seeks to build two semi-detached houses along Stafford Road and two more houses along Crown Lane on the 2,132sq metre ‘brownfield’ site.

Crown Inn, Tinwell (18863061)

His application to Rutland County Council says the designs of the homes would reflect that of stone housing in Tinwell. The pub and its early 17th Century ‘core’ face a ‘complete overhaul’.

The pub closed about six years ago, reportedly without a campaign to save it.

Dave Casewell, secretary of Rutland Camra, said Tinwell faces losing an important community facility. He added: “As every pub closes, it’s another step down the road to loneliness. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. There’s no hope of an inventive entrepreneur bringing it back to life.”