A runner is repaying 'an enormous debt of gratitude' to a hospice which cared for her late mum by tackling her first London Marathon.

Abbie Mann, from Stamford, will hit the streets of the capital on Sunday, April 23 to raise money for national healthcare charity Sue Ryder.

Her mum Denise stayed at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Peterborough, for pain relief and symptom management before spending her final days there in February 2018.

Abbie is running in memory of her mum Denise

"The level of care was amazing and nothing was ever too much of a problem or too big of an ask," said Abbie (43).

“My dad was able to stay with mum at the hospice and while he was still working the staff would do little things like plate up a dinner for him as he wouldn’t get there until after the café had closed.

"It’s just those little extra things that make all the difference in that situation.

“After mum’s funeral they were by my side, guiding me through my bereavement and supported me again when I was struggling in January 2019 by providing some counselling, which really helped me a lot.”

Abbie in training for her first marathon

Abbie joined the Stamford Striders in 2015 and soon set her heart on running the London Marathon.

"Every year I would apply to the ballot to achieve my ambition, but I was always unsuccessful," she said.

“Then, at our Christmas party in December 2022, my name was pulled out of a hat to receive the one London Marathon place that is gifted to the club because we have 100 members.”

Knowing charities have to buy their London Marathon places, Abbie decided to use her own place to raise money for Sue Ryder in memory of her mum.

She has already raised just over £1,000 and said the family owed an enormous debt of gratitude to the team who looked after her mum.

To donate to Abbie's fundraising page, click here.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has generously donated so far," she said.

"All the money raised will help people like my mum to receive care that will brighten their darkest days.”

With the marathon falling on Abbie's birthday, she believes fate had a hand. It is certain to be a poignant day.

“I hope I will make mum proud," she said.

"I like to imagine she will be with me every step of the way.

"When it gets tough, I will hear her voice in my head and cheering me on to push through to the finish.

"And I will remember how she fought her fiercest battle to the very end too. The bravest woman I have ever known."