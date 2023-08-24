College students have collected GCSEs in maths and English, helping them to open up new opportunities.

Among the successful Stamford College students was Bailey Johnson, who gained GCSE qualifications in both maths and English.

Bailey said: “I’m absolutely over the moon – I feel like a burden has finally been lifted.

Bailey Johnson

“The college has given me so much support, especially my learning support assistant, who would sit with me and go through anything I didn’t understand.

“I’m looking forward to coming back in September to study a Diploma in level 3 media.”

Hannah Watts was also pleased and said: “I feel like I can get further in life now that I have a maths GCSE.

Hannah Watts

“The college was always great in offering me extra support. The hard work has paid off, and I’ll definitely be celebrating today.”

Archie Bull achieved a Grade 6 in English and said: “I feel so proud of my result. My tutor, Janet, was so supportive, always making her way around the classroom to give a helping hand if anyone looked stuck.”

Archie Bull

To see more results, click here.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this email bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.